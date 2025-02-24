Manchester City face fight to qualify for Champions League

'It will not be easy but we will try. If it happens, it's because we deserve it. If it doesn't, it's because we were not good enough.'

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the match against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester City's eighth Premier League defeat of the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday left Pep Guardiola's side 20 points off the pace set by their opponents but of more immediate concern is making sure they qualify for the Champions League.



City's 2-0 loss left Liverpool 11 points clear at the top and seemingly with one hand already on the trophy Guardiola's side have owned for the last four seasons in a record run.



The reality for City now is that they face a scrap to finish high enough in the table to qualify for Europe's elite club competition which they have been ever-present in since 2011.



With 12 games remaining they are in fourth place with 44 points, just five ahead of 10th-placed Fulham.



Guardiola acknowledged that his side face a scrap for Champions League qualification.



"If it doesn't happen it's because we were not good enough, not because a lack of hunger and desire," he told reporters on Sunday. "We saw it against Newcastle and we saw it again today," he added referring to City's 4-0 win last Saturday.



"It is so tight with four or five teams and Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa are so good. It will not be easy but we will try. If it happens, it's because we deserve it. If it doesn't, it's because we were not good enough."

IMAGE: Manchester City's Nicolas Gonzalez and Nathan Ake look dejected. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

City dominated possession against Liverpool but lacked any cutting edge without the injured Erling Haaland and were picked off in clinical fashion by Arne Slot's relentless side.



Asked about the gap that has opened up between the two sides, Guardiola sounded an upbeat note.



"The distance in the Premier League is a reality," he said.



"If you analyse the game today it was really good. We lost so there's nothing much to say, but the way we played was really good. Both wingers were exceptional -- Savinho and Jeremy (Doku) and all the young players.

"Except Kevin (de Bruyne) and Nathan (Ake), we were such a young team that will be the future of this club. We behaved really good. It was a tight game. We just missed being more creative in the final third."



City visit a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday when Guardiola hopes to have talismanic striker Haaland back.



"Apparently he's not injured because the scans dictate that he's fine but he didn't feel fine," Guardiola said.



"I have the feeling it will be soon because he trained yesterday and made some really good movements but he said he was not ready and we have to respect that. Hopefully he can be back for Spurs."