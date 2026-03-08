Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal labour into FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal secure places in the FA Cup quarter-finals after hard-fought victories.

IMAGE: Omar Marmoush (No. 7) scores Manchester City's second goal past Newcastle United's Aaron Ramsdale during the FA Cup fifth round match at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 3-1, Omar Marmoush scoring twice.

Chelsea secured a 4-2 extra-time victory over Wrexham, goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro sealing the win.

Arsenal edged past Mansfield Town 2-1, Eberechi Eze's stunning goal securing their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's performance, highlighting their consistency and dominance at Newcastle's stadium.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush struck twice as the visitors roared back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3–1 on Saturday and storm into the FA Cup quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season.

The win keeps Pep Guardiola's side on track for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance, and keeps alive the chance of an elusive quadruple -- Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup trophies in a single season.

"This is the best performance we have played in this stadium since my decade here," Guardiola told TNT Sports. "That is consistency and that is why I am proud."

Newcastle got off to a bright start and Harvey Barnes ran onto a through ball before firing into the far corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Seven-times FA Cup winners City, who are second in the Premier League, then flexed their muscles and Savinho equalised in the 39th with a bizarre goal when Jeremy Doku's ball behind the defence rolled to the Brazilian and bounced in off his leg.

Marmoush scored the first of his two goals -- and seventh against Newcastle since joining City in January last year -- in the 47th when Matheus Nunes found him unmarked with a low ball across the face of goal and he fired into the roof of the net.

IMAGE: Omar Marmoush fires the ball home for Manchester City's third goal. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Marmoush completed his double in the 65th minute in similar fashion, latching onto a Nunes cross and striking a fierce shot.

There was no chance of a hat-trick as Guardiola sent Antoine Semenyo on the Egyptian's place shortly after.

The manager, who was animated all night, waving his arms and jumping up and down, wrapped Marmoush in a huge hug as the forward headed to the bench.

"A decent performance, we didn't start so well," Marmoush told TNT. "We conceded early, but we showed our mentality and our passion on the pitch ... we're very happy to go to the next round."

Guardiola made 10 changes for the fifth-round tie from the team that drew 2-2 at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City's Premier League-leading scorer Erling Haaland was not part of the squad ahead of an intense run of fixtures, including a Champions League last-16 clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe felt his players "maybe ran out of gas, certainly in the second half but also towards the end of the first half.

"They really stretched us," he told TNT. "You have to say they were a very good side."

Chelsea's Extra-Time FA Cup Thriller

IMAGE: Alejandro Garnacho scores Chelsea's third goal during the FA Cup fifth round match against Wrexham at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro struck in extra-time to secure a nervy 4–2 win over second‑tier Wrexham and a place in the FA Cup quarter‑finals as the Premier League giants escaped from the Racecourse Ground after a tough battle.

Garnacho volleyed home from close range in the 97th minute with such force that the ball ricocheted off the back stanchion to give Chelsea the lead for the first time on the night.

Wrexham -- who lost George Dobson to a 93rd-minute red card -- thought they had equalised deep into added time in the extra period when Lewis Brunt headed home but he was off-side.

"It's such a shame, really, that our first taste of VAR has gone this way," Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told TNT Sports.

IMAGE: Wrexham's Lewis Brunt scores a goal that was later disallowed. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Joao Pedro sealed Chelsea's hard-fought win with a close-range shot in the 125th minute.

Sam Smith had put the Championship side ahead in the 18th when he sprinted onto Callum Doyle's long pass, took a touch and fired past Robert Sanchez. Chelsea equalised with a huge slice of luck when George Thomason's attempt to clear Garnacho's shot struck goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and rolled in.

Wrexham went back in front after 78 minutes when Doyle diverted the ball past Sanchez after Ryan Longman fired it back into the area from a corner. But Josh Acheampong equalised soon after with a blistering shot into the roof of the net after Dobson slipped, sending the game into extra time.

Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea, who are fifth in the standings, were coming off a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, and Blues boss Liam Rosenior made nine changes to that team for Saturday's match.

"We're through," Rosenior told TNT. "Not the best performance; really, really difficult game, which we knew it would be. Wrexham were outstanding.

"This was a proper FA Cup tie, the reason why everybody loves the FA Cup. I'm just delighted we're through in the end."

Wrexham's FA Cup Journey

Wrexham were keen to add another glittering milestone to their remarkable rise since Hollywood A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased the North Wales team in 2021.

Following three straight promotions, the Red Dragons are now among the playoff spots in sixth place in the Championship as they bid to reach the top flight. They also dispatched Premier League club Nottingham Forest on penalties in the third round.

But it was not to be on Saturday and smiling pair McElhenney and Reynolds gave their players well-deserved applause after a game that saw Wrexham narrowly miss numerous chances, including a shot that Lewis O'Brien bent just wide of the post late on.

"Immensely proud of the boys tonight," Parkinson said. "I thought we acquitted ourselves really well. I thought it was a tight game, which is a credit to us for that.

"We've got to be pleased with the pressing, the work, the discipline, but also some of the football we played.

"We carried a threat tonight, which we thought we would. We didn't just come here tonight to stop Chelsea. We knew we could play and we really did at times."

Arsenal's Narrow Victory Over Mansfield

IMAGE: Eberechi Eze scores Arsenal's second goal during the FA Cup fifth round match against Mansfield Town at One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Arsenal survived a genuine scare in the FA Cup fifth round as they edged past spirited third-tier Mansfield Town 2-1, with Eberechi Eze's thunderbolt sending the Premier League leaders into the quarter-finals.

Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead going into half-time at Field Mill but Will Evans equalised for Nigel Clough's Mansfield before Eze scored in the 66th minute to ensure the top-flight side progressed to the last eight.

"Happy to score. I had the space and the opportunity to shoot. So I took it," Eze told TNT Sports.

"It was a difficult environment to play in. But we did what we had to do and we are through to next round which is the important thing."

Mikel Arteta named a much-changed side, starting teenagers Max Dowman and Marli Salmon, as Arsenal became the first Premier League side to start a competitive game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition.

However, Arteta's changes nearly backfired as the hosts, feeding off a raucous home crowd, gave Arsenal a genuine fright with aggressive pressing and infectious energy that clearly unsettled the visitors.

IMAGE: Will Evans scores Mansfield Town's only goal of the match. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

"Before the game, the gaffer said, 'Just have a go. We were not expected to win the game, so have a go and enjoy it'," Mansfield forward Rhys Oates said.

"We created more chances than we thought we could and we have given them a game."

Dowman, Arsenal's youngest-ever FA Cup player at 16, emerged as a lively attacking threat as the top-flight side gradually found their rhythm before Madueke broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Madueke, who had an initial shot saved, curled a powerful finish into the far corner to give Arsenal their 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

Clough brought on Evans for the second half and the Welsh striker made an instant impact, netting five minutes after coming on.

The 28-year-old wrong-footed a second-guessing Cristhian Mosquera before finishing past Kepa Arrizabalaga in Arsenal's goal.

"It's typical, isn't it? For me to have a league goal drought and then come on for a half against Arsenal and have a goal against them," Evans said.

Arsenal were rattled but recovered and found the winner when substitute Eze made space for himself and fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box to silence the crowd at Field Mill and keep Arsenal's quadruple bid on track.