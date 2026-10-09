Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah Lose In WTT China Smash Double Semis

Indian table tennis hopes Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah faced a straight-game defeat in the men's doubles semifinals at the WTT China Smash, marking an end to their campaign.
Key Points
- India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah lost their men's doubles semi-final match at the WTT China Smash on Friday.
- The second-seeded Indian pair suffered a straight-game defeat against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung.
- Manush Shah had also exited the mixed doubles competition at the semifinal stage on Thursday, partnering Diya Chitale.
India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah suffered a straight-game defeat against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung in the men's doubles semi-finals at the WTT China Smash in Beijing on Friday.
The second-seeded Indian pair went down 8-11, 6-11, 3-11 to the Koreans in 20 minutes.
Manush had also exited the mixed doubles competition at the semi-final stage.
Partnering Diya Chitale, he lost 1-3 to seventh seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei on Thursday.