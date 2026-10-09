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Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah Lose In WTT China Smash Double Semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 09, 2026 14:12 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian table tennis hopes Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah faced a straight-game defeat in the men's doubles semifinals at the WTT China Smash, marking an end to their campaign.

Photograph: SAI Media/Instagram

IMAGE: Photograph: SAI Media/Instagram

Key Points

  • India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah lost their men's doubles semi-final match at the WTT China Smash on Friday.
  • The second-seeded Indian pair suffered a straight-game defeat against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung.
  • Manush Shah had also exited the mixed doubles competition at the semifinal stage on Thursday, partnering Diya Chitale.

India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah suffered a straight-game defeat against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung in the men's doubles semi-finals at the WTT China Smash in Beijing on Friday.

The second-seeded Indian pair went down 8-11, 6-11, 3-11 to the Koreans in 20 minutes.

 

Manush had also exited the mixed doubles competition at the semi-final stage.

Partnering Diya Chitale, he lost 1-3 to seventh seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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