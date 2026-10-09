Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah Lose In WTT China Smash Double Semis

Indian table tennis hopes Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah faced a straight-game defeat in the men's doubles semifinals at the WTT China Smash, marking an end to their campaign.

IMAGE: Photograph: SAI Media/Instagram

Key Points India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah lost their men's doubles semi-final match at the WTT China Smash on Friday.

The second-seeded Indian pair suffered a straight-game defeat against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung.

Manush Shah had also exited the mixed doubles competition at the semifinal stage on Thursday, partnering Diya Chitale.

India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah suffered a straight-game defeat against South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung in the men's doubles semi-finals at the WTT China Smash in Beijing on Friday.

The second-seeded Indian pair went down 8-11, 6-11, 3-11 to the Koreans in 20 minutes.

Manush had also exited the mixed doubles competition at the semi-final stage.

Partnering Diya Chitale, he lost 1-3 to seventh seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei on Thursday.