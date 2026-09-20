Manas Dhamne On Finding Consistency In Professional Tennis

Indian tennis sensation Manas Dhamne reveals his strategy for professional success, focusing on mental consistency and rediscovering his winning instinct in tight matches rather than significant game changes.

Key Points Manas Dhamne, 18, aims to regain his instinct for winning close matches and achieve greater consistency in his professional tennis career.

Despite a difficult run recently, Dhamne believes his tennis level is sufficient and focuses on mental approach and consistent performance.

His team, including coach Riccardo Piatti, emphasizes self-belief and continuous effort over specific ranking goals.

Dhamne identifies the ability to sustain a high level over multiple matches as the key difference between junior and Challenger-level tennis.

He acknowledges his serve needs improvement but stresses that recent defeats are not due to major technical weaknesses.

Indian tennis youngster Manas Dhamne says he needs to trust his instincts more in pressure situations and rediscover the ability to close out tight matches as the key to his next step as a professional is to produce his best level more consistently rather than make major changes to his game.

The 18-year-old, who turned professional in 2023, has enjoyed some encouraging results this season but has endured a difficult run in recent months, with several of his defeats coming in tightly contested matches.

He won one ITF Futures title and made the final of a ATP Challenger in Shymkent that pushed his ranking up. After starting the year outside 550, Dhamne is now ranked 369 in the world.

His ability opened the Davis Cup door even as he did not get a match against Korea.

The Quest For Consistency And Instinct

Dhamne said his tennis was not the major concern and that finding consistency, both in his level and his mental approach was the bigger priority.

"I just need to find my instinct back, my instinct to win close matches, especially the three-set matches. I had it at the start of the year, so I believe I will find it back," Dhamne told PTI in an interview during the Korea tie.

"I just need to keep playing tournaments, keep playing matches and I'm pretty sure I will find it back because I trust myself."

"I started the year well. I made quite some good results in the first two three months. Then the last couple of months have been tough with the results and everything. It's not going as I expected, but it's part of the process," he said.

"I also lost some close matches. The most important thing is if I'm improving every day, and I think I'm doing that."

The youngster, who has been playing largely on the Challenger circuit, said his team feels his tennis is good enough but he needs to reproduce that level more consistently.

"We believe that the level is there. It's not a big problem about the tennis. Of course, we improve every day, but I think the main priority is to find the level consistently, day in, day out," he said.

"Sometimes I'm up and down with the level. Even during matches, I have a good peak for two-three games, then I may drop for one-two games. So I think finding consistency with the level and also with how I'm approaching mentally is the most important thing."

Bridging The Gap: Junior Vs. Challenger Level

Dhamne, who trains with Riccardo Piatti at the Piatti Tennis Center in Bordighera, Italy, said his team has repeatedly reminded him to believe more in himself and keep pushing despite the results.

"They always tell me to believe more in myself. Sometimes they say, 'The level is there, you just need to keep going, keep pushing'. I think that's the thing they say the most," he said.

The youngster also offered insight into the difference between junior and Challenger-level tennis, saying sustaining a high level over several matches is what separates the two.

"I feel a lot of juniors have a really good level, but more than the level, it's that in the Challenger they are more consistent. They can hold their level for longer and play five matches in a row at the same level," he said.

"Juniors can play that level, but maybe not for five days in a row. That's the main difference. I'm getting there slowly."

Training Philosophy And Future Outlook

Dhamne does not want to burden himself with specific ranking or result targets at this stage, believing the milestones will follow if he continues to improve.

"To be honest, we didn't set any specific goal because that just puts pressure on me. The goal is just to keep working hard every day and try to improve. I think the milestones will come automatically if I get better every day," he said.

He identified his serve as one area that needs improvement but stressed that his recent defeats have not exposed a major weakness in his overall game.

"For sure, to get higher and higher, my serve needs to get better, but we're working on that. I'm still young and I need time," Dhamne said.

"At least I feel the level I'm playing now, I'm not losing because of any particular reason in tennis."

Balancing Professional Life And Personal Enjoyment

And despite the demands of life on the Challenger circuit, Dhamne is keen to enjoy the experience of being a young professional, exploring the cities he visits between matches.

"I don't think about (anything else). I'm 18, I'm too young to think about this. My goal is just to play tennis and also enjoy life because I'm young," he said.

"I try to explore the city. These are really beautiful cities we play tournaments in."

Dhamne picked Madrid, Astana and Seoul among his favourite cities on the tour, citing their atmosphere and the warmth of the people.

For now, though, his focus remains firmly on being ready whenever his opportunity comes.

"Every minute I'm mentally prepared because you never know what's going to happen. I will be ready any minute to play (for India)."