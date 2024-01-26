News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manager Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Manager Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Last updated on: January 26, 2024 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Juergen Klopp

IMAGE: Juergen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and led the Reds to a Premier League title in the 2019-20 season. Photograph: Liverpool FC/X

Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, had informed the club's hierarchy that he would end his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

 

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also leaving the club at the same time, Liverpool said.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," Klopp, 56, said on Liverpool's website.

"I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.

"I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: India swell lead as Jadeja motors along
PHOTOS: India swell lead as Jadeja motors along
PHOTOS: Sinner stuns Djokovic to reach Aus Open final
PHOTOS: Sinner stuns Djokovic to reach Aus Open final
'So proud to be an Indian'
'So proud to be an Indian'
'Pakistan stars prioritise T20 leagues over country'
'Pakistan stars prioritise T20 leagues over country'
TN honours AltNews' Zubair with communal harmony award
TN honours AltNews' Zubair with communal harmony award
Kiwi Ravindra called-up for South Africa Test series
Kiwi Ravindra called-up for South Africa Test series
This is not the beginning of the end: Djokovic
This is not the beginning of the end: Djokovic

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Did Shoaib cheat on Sania while they were married?

Did Shoaib cheat on Sania while they were married?

This is not the beginning of the end: Djokovic

This is not the beginning of the end: Djokovic

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances