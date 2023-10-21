News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Man Utd, England legend Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at 86

Man Utd, England legend Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at 86

October 21, 2023 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bobby Charlton

IMAGE: Sir Bobby Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team and played 758 games for United, scoring 249 goals. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United's greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team and played 758 games for United, scoring 249 goals.

 

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the club said.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world."

Charlton spent 17 years at Old Trafford and was part of the "Busby Babes" team that was decimated by the 1958 Munich air crash. He won the European Cup and three English league titles as well as the FA Cup.

Regarded as possessing one of the hardest shots of his generation, Charlton earned 106 caps for England and scored 49 goals.

Charlton's family said he "passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning".

His death means the only surviving member of the England team who beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley in 1966 is hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst who led the tributes on Saturday.

"Very sad news today. One of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away," Hurst said on X.

"We will never forget him and nor will all of football. A great colleague and friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone. Condolences to his family and friends."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Hardik's absence will affect India
How Hardik's absence will affect India
NZ Game: Will Shami replace Pandya?
NZ Game: Will Shami replace Pandya?
Warner hails Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership
Warner hails Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership
City return to winning ways; Newcastle thrash Palace
City return to winning ways; Newcastle thrash Palace
Shami or SKY? Dravid keeps everyone guessing
Shami or SKY? Dravid keeps everyone guessing
MP poll: BJP's 5th list out; Vijayvargiya's son dropped
MP poll: BJP's 5th list out; Vijayvargiya's son dropped
PM directs welfare schemes' implementation in 6 months
PM directs welfare schemes' implementation in 6 months

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Angry Sindhu loses to Marin in ill-tempered semis

Angry Sindhu loses to Marin in ill-tempered semis

Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen's lap deleted

Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen's lap deleted

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances