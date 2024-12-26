News
Home  » Sports » Man City's 15-year Champions League streak at risk

Man City's 15-year Champions League streak at risk

December 26, 2024 18:51 IST
Pep Guardiola

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester City are at risk of missing out on next season's Champions League due to their recent dip in form, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City, who are looking to qualify for Europe's top club competition for a 15th straight season, have won just one of their last eight Premier League games and are seventh, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola's side are four points behind Nottingham Forest, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification berth.

 

"When I said before, people laughed. They said, 'qualifying for the Champions League is not a big success'. But I know it because it happens with clubs in this country," Guardiola told reporters ahead of their home match against Everton.

"They were dominant for many years and after they were many years not qualifying for the Champions League. The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City. Now we are at risk, of course we are."

After hosting Everton later on Thursday City travel to face Leicester City on Dec. 29.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Crease belongs to the batter: Ponting blames Kohli
'Konstas tore MCC coaching manual to shreds'
Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas
MT Had A Profound Influence On My Life
Xiaomi Pad 7's India Launch On January 10
Women voters outnumber men in 2024 LS polls
Crease belongs to the batter: Ponting blames Kohli
India In Australia 2024-2025

