Man City's 15-year Champions League streak at risk

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester City are at risk of missing out on next season's Champions League due to their recent dip in form, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City, who are looking to qualify for Europe's top club competition for a 15th straight season, have won just one of their last eight Premier League games and are seventh, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola's side are four points behind Nottingham Forest, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification berth.

"When I said before, people laughed. They said, 'qualifying for the Champions League is not a big success'. But I know it because it happens with clubs in this country," Guardiola told reporters ahead of their home match against Everton.

"They were dominant for many years and after they were many years not qualifying for the Champions League. The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City. Now we are at risk, of course we are."

After hosting Everton later on Thursday City travel to face Leicester City on Dec. 29.