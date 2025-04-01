HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man City sweat over Haaland's ankle injury

Man City sweat over Haaland's ankle injury

April 01, 2025 08:05 IST

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland falls. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland sustained an ankle injury in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bournemouth over the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the striker requiring further tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

Haaland was replaced in the 61st minute of Sunday's 2-1 win, having equalised for City, and the Norwegian international is now a doubt for their semi-final against Nottingham Forest at the end of April due to the left ankle problem.

 

"Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury," City said in a statement.

"The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup," the club added, referring to the June 14 to July 13 tournament in the United States.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 28 league games this term. Four-times defending champions City are fifth in the table with only one win in their last four Premier League matches. They host Leicester City on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
