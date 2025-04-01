Man City sweat over Haaland's ankle injury

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland falls. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland sustained an ankle injury in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bournemouth over the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the striker requiring further tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

Haaland was replaced in the 61st minute of Sunday's 2-1 win, having equalised for City, and the Norwegian international is now a doubt for their semi-final against Nottingham Forest at the end of April due to the left ankle problem.

"Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury," City said in a statement.

"The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup," the club added, referring to the June 14 to July 13 tournament in the United States.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 28 league games this term. Four-times defending champions City are fifth in the table with only one win in their last four Premier League matches. They host Leicester City on Wednesday.