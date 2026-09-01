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Manchester City Sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for Record Fee

September 01, 2026 22:19 IST 1 Minute Read
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Enzo Fernandez

IMAGE: Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a then EPL transfer record of £106.8 million. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters 

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £125million ($169.08 million), British media reported on Tuesday, with the fee set to equal the Premier League transfer record.

The Athletic reported Fernandez was given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical. The transfer window closes later on Tuesday at 2300 BST (2200 GMT).

The fee would equal the British transfer record set when Liverpool signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last year.

 

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 on an 8-1/2-year contract for a then-British record fee of £106.8 million.

Source: REUTERS
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ChelseaEnzo FernandezBenficaEPLManchester City

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