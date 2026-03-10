Man City host Liverpool, Arsenal visit Southampton in FA Cup quarters

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals while Arsenal travel to Southampton as the last-eight draw sets up a blockbuster clash.
Manchester City will welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier side Southampton following Monday’s draw.
Pep Guardiola's City secured their last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Liverpool progressed with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
City have reached the quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season and remain on track for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase an elusive quadruple.
Port Vale meet Chelsea challenge
Record 14-times FA Cup winners Arsenal visit Southampton as Mikel Arteta’s side also bid for a quadruple having, like City, reached the League Cup final and Champions League last 16.
Third-tier bottom side Port Vale pulled off the shock of the fifth round on Sunday by beating Premier League visitors Sunderland 1-0 but face a big challenge at Chelsea, who put out hosts Wrexham in a 4-2 extra-time thriller on Saturday.
Leeds United visit West Ham United after the London side earned a shootout victory over visitors Brentford on Monday. West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos converted the decisive spot kick to seal a 5-3 win following a 2-2 draw after extra time.
Quarter-final draw:
Southampton v Arsenal
Chelsea v Port Vale
Manchester City v Liverpool
West Ham United v Leeds United
Matches will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.