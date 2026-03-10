Man City host Liverpool, Arsenal visit Southampton in FA Cup quarters

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals while Arsenal travel to Southampton as the last-eight draw sets up a blockbuster clash.

IMAGE: The FA Cup quarter-final matches will be played Quarter-final matches will be played over April 4–5. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters < /span>

Key Points Arsenal travel to Championship side Southampton FC.

City reached the last eight after beating Newcastle United 3-1. Liverpool advanced with a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

West Ham United host Leeds United.



Manchester City will welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier side Southampton following Monday’s draw.

Pep Guardiola's City secured their last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Liverpool progressed with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City have reached the quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season and remain on track ‌for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase an elusive quadruple.

Port Vale meet Chelsea challenge

Record 14-times FA Cup winners Arsenal visit Southampton as Mikel Arteta’s side also bid for a quadruple having, like City, reached the League Cup final and Champions League last 16.

Third-tier bottom side Port Vale pulled off the shock of the fifth round on Sunday by beating Premier League visitors Sunderland 1-0 but face a big challenge at Chelsea, who put out hosts Wrexham in a 4-2 extra-time thriller on Saturday.

Leeds United visit West Ham United after the London side earned a shootout victory over visitors Brentford on Monday. West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos converted the decisive spot kick to seal a 5-3 win following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Quarter-final draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham United v Leeds United

Matches will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.