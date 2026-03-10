HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man City host Liverpool, Arsenal visit Southampton in FA Cup quarters

March 10, 2026 09:55 IST

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals while Arsenal travel to Southampton as the last-eight draw sets up a blockbuster clash.

The FA Cup quarter-final matches will be played Quarter-final matches will be played over April 4–5.

Key Points

  • Arsenal travel to Championship side Southampton FC.
    • City reached the last eight after beating Newcastle United 3-1.
  • Liverpool advanced with a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
  • West Ham United host Leeds United.

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier side Southampton following Monday’s draw.

 

Pep Guardiola's City secured their last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Liverpool progressed with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City have reached the quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season and remain on track ‌for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase an elusive quadruple.

Port Vale meet Chelsea challenge 

Record 14-times FA Cup winners Arsenal visit Southampton as Mikel Arteta’s side also bid for a quadruple having, like City, reached the League Cup final and Champions League last 16.

Third-tier bottom side Port Vale pulled off the shock of the fifth round on Sunday by beating Premier League visitors Sunderland 1-0 but face a big challenge at Chelsea, who put out hosts Wrexham in a 4-2 extra-time thriller on Saturday.

Leeds United visit West Ham United after the London side earned a shootout victory over visitors Brentford on Monday. West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos converted the decisive spot kick to seal a 5-3 win following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Quarter-final draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham United v Leeds United

Matches will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
