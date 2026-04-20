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Home  » Sports » Man City Eye Summit as Haaland Urges Focus Ahead of Burnley Showdown

Man City Eye Summit as Haaland Urges Focus Ahead of Burnley Showdown

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April 20, 2026 11:04 IST

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Erling Haaland Calls Burnley Clash a 'Final' as Manchester City Close in on Top Spot.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after the match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, on Sunday

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after the match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said their next Premier League game against Burnley is like a final after Sunday's 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal handed them the chance to go top with a win in midweek.

 

Arsenal have topped the table since October but City, who have a game in hand, cut the gap to three points with the win at the Etihad Stadium.

Another win on Wednesday would put Pep Guardiola's side level on points with the London club and see them top the table on either goals scored or goal difference, depending on the margin of victory.

"On Wednesday we're having a final. The Burnley game is as important as this game," Haaland, who scored the decisive goal in Sunday's win, told Sky Sports.

"We need to focus, stay humble."

Arsenal, who are chasing their first Premier League title since 2004, next play Newcastle United on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
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