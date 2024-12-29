Man City beat lowly Leicester for first win in five league games

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their second goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Savinho and Erling Haaland scored to give Manchester City a much-needed 2-0 victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday, the champions' first win in five Premier League games.

City's second win in 14 games across all competitions meant they climbed two spots to fifth place in the standings with 31 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand. Leicester remain in the danger zone in 18th place.

Savinho netted his first goal for City in the 21st minute when he pounced on a rebound from Phil Foden's long shot after Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk pushed the ball into his path. The Brazilian fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with Kyle Walker. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Haaland, who has just two goals in eight league games, doubled City's lead in the 74th minute when he headed home a looping cross from Savinho.