Home  » Sports » Malvika, Ayush enter Hylo Open semis

Malvika, Ayush enter Hylo Open semis

Source: PTI
November 01, 2024 22:50 IST
IMAGE: Malvika Bansod. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod progressed to the semifinals of the the Hylo Open, defeating higher-ranked Thed uy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Friday.

Malvika, seeded sixth in the women's singles category, outwitted her fourth-seeded opponent, 21-15, 21-17 in the quarterfinal.

 

Malvika will next face eighth seed Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen in the last four encounter.

Among other Indians, Ayush Shetty beat Finlland's Kalle Koljoen 21-18, 21-18 to enter the men's singles semifinals.

He will next play fourth seed Christo Popov of France in the semi-finals.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PICS: Rohit, Kohli fail after Jadeja takes 5 in Mumbai
'Hopefully, we can keep chipping away like Kiwis do'
We aren't yet out of the match: Jadeja
Minor hires shooter to kill uncle on Diwali; 2 dead
We have no choice but to move court, Cong tells EC
J-K: Terrorists shoot at 2 UP natives in Budgam
Apologise or face protests: BJP's Shelar to Rahul
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

IPL: Punjab Kings expected to break the bank for Pant
IPL: Punjab Kings expected to break the bank for Pant
Jadeja picks another Test fifer in trying conditions
Jadeja picks another Test fifer in trying conditions

