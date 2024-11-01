Malvika, Ayush enter Hylo Open semis

IMAGE: Malvika Bansod. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod progressed to the semifinals of the the Hylo Open, defeating higher-ranked Thed uy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Friday.

Malvika, seeded sixth in the women's singles category, outwitted her fourth-seeded opponent, 21-15, 21-17 in the quarterfinal.

Malvika will next face eighth seed Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen in the last four encounter.

Among other Indians, Ayush Shetty beat Finlland's Kalle Koljoen 21-18, 21-18 to enter the men's singles semifinals.

He will next play fourth seed Christo Popov of France in the semi-finals.