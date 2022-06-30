News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarters

Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarters

Source: PTI
June 30, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/Twitter

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute second round clash at the Axiata Arena.

 

The seventh seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15, 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jontan Christie.

Later in the day, the seventh seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
I want match-winning contributions from Kohli: Dravid
I want match-winning contributions from Kohli: Dravid
'India put IPL before Test cricket'
'India put IPL before Test cricket'
FPIs allowed to deal in ETC derivatives
FPIs allowed to deal in ETC derivatives
Respite! Delhi receives first monsoon showers
Respite! Delhi receives first monsoon showers
Domestic crude oil producers get marketing freedom
Domestic crude oil producers get marketing freedom
No talks on ministerial berths with BJP so far: Shinde
No talks on ministerial berths with BJP so far: Shinde

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Rohit out of 5th Test? Dravid says 'not yet ruled out'

Rohit out of 5th Test? Dravid says 'not yet ruled out'

Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances