Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag advance, Prannoy knocked out

Source: PTI
January 10, 2024 15:10 IST
Satwiksai Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were conferred with the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna on Tuesday, won the opening round of the Malaysia Open on Wednesday

IMAGE: Satwiksai Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were conferred with the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna on Tuesday, won the opening round of the Malaysia Open on Wednesday. Photograph: BAI Media/X

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began the new season on a winning note, advancing to the second round, while Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy bit the dust in his opening-round match at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

 

The World No.2 doubles combination of Satwik and Chirag overcame a tough challenge from the gritty Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas 21-18, 21-19, while world No. 8 Prannoy lost to Denmark's Anders Antonsen, a player ranked one spot below him, 14-21, 11-21 in 43 minutes.

The second-seeded pair of Satwik and Chirag, which reached the semi-finals in 2023, will look to continue the good run and go deep in the draw after the stiff 44-minute test from the World No. 9 duo, which had beaten the Indians twice last year -- at the Thailand Open and China Open.

Satwik and Chirag have looked in ominous form, winning the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou, a Super 1000 crown in Indonesia, the Korea Open Super 500 and the Swiss Open super 300 last year before grabbing a a career-best ranking of World No.1, albeit for a brief time.

The duo asserted early dominance in the first game with powerful smashes to take a four-point lead at 8-4 and never lost the advantage. However, the second game was more challenging with the Indians trailing for most part of the match before levelling at 19-all and taking the last two points.

Prannoy, a frontrunner in the Olympic race, had a sensational last season with maiden bronze medals at the World Championships and the Asian Games and a title-run at the Malaysia Masters super 500.

But, in this season-opening match the Indian looked rusty and couldn't match up with his opponent's speed.

Another Indian, Lakshya Sen, will begin his campaign against Weng Hong Yang of China later in the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings
Smith to assume new role as Australia's Test opener
Shami Eyes Return During England Series
Never objected to...: Shinde on meeting Maha speaker
Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall
Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence
What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat

'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper

Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans

