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Asian Champions Trophy: Malaysia And Japan Continue Strong Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 29, 2026 18:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia and Japan clinched important victories against South Korea and Bangladesh respectively on Thursday, showcasing their strong form.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points

  • Malaysia secured a 3-1 victory over South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.
  • Japan narrowly defeated Bangladesh 1-0 in their second round robin match on Thursday.
  • Malaysia's goals were scored by Azimuddin Kamaruddin, Akhimullah Anaur, and Faizal Saari.
  • Raiki Fujishima scored the winning goal for Japan from a penalty corner.
  • Malaysia had previously edged past China on Tuesday, while Japan defeated South Korea in their opening match.

Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia and Japan secured close wins against South Korea and Bangladesh respectively in their second round robin matches of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Key Victories In Asian Champions Trophy

While Malaysia beat South Korea 3-1, Japan eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Bangladesh at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

 

Azimuddin Kamaruddin (10th minute), Akhimullah Anaur (36th) and Faizal Saari (50th) scored for Malaysia.

Haeseong Song scored the solitary goal for South Korea in the 31st minute.

In the second match of the day, Bangladesh, who replaced Pakistan after the latter opted out of the tournament due to security reasons, gave Japan a run for their money before Raiki Fujishima (40th) converted a penalty corner to score the winning goal.

Japan had earlier defeated South Korea 3-2 in their opening match, while Malaysia edged past China 5-4 on Tuesday.

Malaysia will next play Bangladesh on Friday, while South Korea will square off against China.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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