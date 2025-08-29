HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malaysia crush Bangladesh in Asia Cup thriller

Malaysia crush Bangladesh in Asia Cup thriller

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 29, 2025 12:30 IST

Malaysia

IMAGE: Bangladesh’s dream start ends in heavy defeat to Malaysia at Asia Cup. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Malaysia came from a goal down to crush lower-ranked Bangladesh 4-1 in the opening match of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, in Rajgir, Bihar on Friday.

Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, scored three field goals through Ashran Hamsani (25th minute), Akhimullah Anuar (36th), Muhajir Abdul Rauf (48th) before Syed Cholan (54th) struck from a penalty corner in the opening Pool B match.

However, it was 29th ranked Bangladesh who took the lead against the run of play in the 16th minute when Ashraful Islam converted a penalty corner.

Stunned by the goal, Malaysia threw numbers upfront and started attacking with great intent in search of the equaliser and their efforts bore fruit five minutes from halftime, through Hamsani's fine field strike.

A slow start notwithstanding, Malaysia continued their dominance by pumping in three more goals in the final quarter -- two from field play and one from a set piece to register a comfortable win.

 

While Malaysia utilised just one of the four penalty corners they earned in the match, Bangladesh secured two and scored from one.

Malaysia will next play the title holders and five-time champions South Korea on Saturday, while Bangladesh will be up against Chinese Taipei earlier in the day.

Later on Friday, South Korea will face Chinese Taipei, while in other Pool A matches, Japan will play Kazakhstan and India finish off the day's proceedings against China.

The Asia Cup is a direct qualification tournament for next year's FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
