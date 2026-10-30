Asian Champions Trophy: Malaysia Continues Winning Streak, South Korea Edges China

In the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia continued their dominant run with a decisive 6-1 victory over Bangladesh, while South Korea secured a crucial 2-1 win against China on Friday.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Malaysia defeated Bangladesh 6-1, marking their third consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.

Abu Kamal Azrai scored two goals for Malaysia, contributing to their dominant performance.

South Korea secured their first victory in the tournament, beating China 2-1 in a closely contested match on Friday.

China initially led with a penalty stroke but South Korea scored two field goals in quick succession to win.

Bangladesh and China remain winless in the tournament after these matches.

Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia thrashed Bangladesh 6-1 to register their third consecutive win, while South Korea eked out a narrow 2-1 win over China in round-robin matches of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Friday.

Malaysia had defeated China 5-4 in their keenly contested opening match before beating South Korea 3-1.

Bangladesh, who replaced Pakistan in the tournament after the latter opted out due to security reasons, remain winless in the tournament, having also lost to India and Japan earlier.

Abu Kamal Azrai (14th, 22nd minutes) scored a brace, while Akhimullah Anaur (29th), Azimuddin Kamaruddin (32nd), Shello Silverius (33rd) and Aman Rozemi (50th) scored a goal each for Malaysia.

Bangladesh's consolation goal came from the stick of Amirul Islam who converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute.

South Korea Secures First Victory

In the second match of the day, South Korea registered their first win in three matches while China slumped to their third consecutive defeat.

South Korea had earlier lost to Japan (2-3) before going down 1-3 to Malaysia.

It was, however, China who took the lead through Chongcong Chen in the eighth minute from a penalty stroke.

But the South Koreans struck back, scoring two fine field goals through Yong Bok Kim (35th) and Jae Ho Kim (36th) in the span of a minute to emerge victorious.

South Korea will next play Bangladesh in their fourth round-robin match on Sunday, while China will take on Japan on the same day.