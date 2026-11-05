Home  » Sports » Malaysia Claims Bronze At Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia Claims Bronze At Asian Champions Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 05, 2026 18:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia clinched the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday, overcoming South Korea in a decisive 5-2 victory.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points

  • Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia secured the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday.
  • Malaysia defeated South Korea with a final score of 5-2 in the bronze medal match.
  • Abu Kamal Arzai scored a brace, with goals in the 45th and 50th minutes, giving Malaysia a significant lead.
  • Malaysia initially took an early lead but South Korea equalised and then took the lead before Malaysia fought back.
  • India is scheduled to play Japan in the final of the tournament later in the evening.

Abu Kamal Arzai scored a brace as Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia defeated South Korea 5-2 to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Malaysia's Dominant Performance

Malaysia took an early lead in the second minute through a field goal by Fitri Saari.

 

But the Koreans bounced backed strongly, equalising three minutes later from a penalty corner conversion by Geunwoo Park, followed by a field strike by Semin Chun in the 13th minute.

Faizal Saari then converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute to equalise for Malaysia.

Azrai (45th, 50th minutes) scored two fine field goals in a span of five minutes to hand Malaysia a 4-2 lead.

Just two minutes from the final hooter, Malaysia extended the lead through a penalty corner conversion by Marhan Jalil.

Later in the evening, India will take on Japan in the final of the tournament.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian champions trophymalaysia hockeysouth korea hockeybronze medalfield hockey

More From Rediff

PIX: Real Madrid edge past AEK; Fenerbahce stun Liverpool

PIX: Real Madrid edge past AEK; Fenerbahce stun Liverpool
Sania's Successor? Teen Sensation Maaya Ends 14-Year Wait

Sania's Successor? Teen Sensation Maaya Ends 14-Year Wait
AFC Women's CL: East Bengal Take a Beating But Stay in Knockout Race

AFC Women's CL: East Bengal Take a Beating But Stay in Knockout Race

Related Stories

Asian Champions Trophy: Malaysia Continues Winning Streak, South Korea Edges China

Asian Champions Trophy: Malaysia Continues Winning Streak, South Korea Edges China

Web Stories

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled
Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026