Malaysia Claims Bronze At Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia clinched the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday, overcoming South Korea in a decisive 5-2 victory.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia secured the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday.

Malaysia defeated South Korea with a final score of 5-2 in the bronze medal match.

Abu Kamal Arzai scored a brace, with goals in the 45th and 50th minutes, giving Malaysia a significant lead.

Malaysia initially took an early lead but South Korea equalised and then took the lead before Malaysia fought back.

India is scheduled to play Japan in the final of the tournament later in the evening.

Abu Kamal Arzai scored a brace as Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia defeated South Korea 5-2 to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Malaysia's Dominant Performance

Malaysia took an early lead in the second minute through a field goal by Fitri Saari.

But the Koreans bounced backed strongly, equalising three minutes later from a penalty corner conversion by Geunwoo Park, followed by a field strike by Semin Chun in the 13th minute.

Faizal Saari then converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute to equalise for Malaysia.

Azrai (45th, 50th minutes) scored two fine field goals in a span of five minutes to hand Malaysia a 4-2 lead.

Just two minutes from the final hooter, Malaysia extended the lead through a penalty corner conversion by Marhan Jalil.

Later in the evening, India will take on Japan in the final of the tournament.