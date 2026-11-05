Malaysia Claims Bronze At Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia clinched the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday, overcoming South Korea in a decisive 5-2 victory.
Key Points
- Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia secured the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday.
- Malaysia defeated South Korea with a final score of 5-2 in the bronze medal match.
- Abu Kamal Arzai scored a brace, with goals in the 45th and 50th minutes, giving Malaysia a significant lead.
- Malaysia initially took an early lead but South Korea equalised and then took the lead before Malaysia fought back.
- India is scheduled to play Japan in the final of the tournament later in the evening.
Abu Kamal Arzai scored a brace as Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia defeated South Korea 5-2 to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.
Malaysia's Dominant Performance
Malaysia took an early lead in the second minute through a field goal by Fitri Saari.
But the Koreans bounced backed strongly, equalising three minutes later from a penalty corner conversion by Geunwoo Park, followed by a field strike by Semin Chun in the 13th minute.
Faizal Saari then converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute to equalise for Malaysia.
Azrai (45th, 50th minutes) scored two fine field goals in a span of five minutes to hand Malaysia a 4-2 lead.
Just two minutes from the final hooter, Malaysia extended the lead through a penalty corner conversion by Marhan Jalil.
Later in the evening, India will take on Japan in the final of the tournament.