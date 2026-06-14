Major Dhyan Chand Sports University Unveils New Courses And Athlete Admissions

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut has commenced online registrations for its 2026-27 academic session, offering a diverse range of new sports-focused undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes, alongside special direct admission pathways for elite athletes.

Key Points Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut has opened online registrations for its 2026-27 academic session until July 10.

New programmes include BPES, B.Sc. Yoga, M.Sc. Yoga, PG Diploma in Sports Journalism, and various coaching diplomas.

Outstanding athletes, including Olympians and international medal winners, are eligible for direct admission and a 10% seat reservation.

Admissions will be based on a fitness test combined with Class 12 marks, aiming for holistic development of sportspersons.

The university's vision is to establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading sports hub in India.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut has started the online registration process for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes for the academic session 2026-27, an official statement issued here on Sunday said. Candidates can apply online through the university website until July 10. The initiative offers a significant opportunity for athletes and young people aspiring to build careers in the sports sector.

New Sports Programmes and Admissions

From this academic session, admissions will be offered in the three-year Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES) programme and the B.Sc. Yoga programme. Admissions will also be conducted for the two-year MSc Yoga programme. Keeping in view the growing opportunities in the sports sector, the university has also launched a one-year PG Diploma in Sports Journalism and Mass Communication. A detailed prospectus related to the admission process has been made available on the university website. Students and athletes have been given nearly a month to complete the application process.

The university will admit 50 students to BPES, 40 to B.Sc. Yoga, 20 to M.Sc. Yoga, and 15 to the PG Diploma in Sports Journalism and Mass Communication. Besides, under the School of Coaching, one-year PG Diploma programmes are being launched in Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Hockey, Kabaddi, Wrestling and Yoga from this session. Each diploma programme will have an intake of 15 students. These courses aim to provide practical and employment-oriented education, enabling students to showcase their talent at national and international levels, the statement said.

Direct Admissions for Elite Athletes

The university has introduced a direct admission facility for outstanding sportspersons. Athletes who have represented India in the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and other international competitions will be eligible for direct admission. Special consideration will also be given to medal winners of Khelo India, SGFI National Games, and Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior National Championships. The university has decided to reserve an additional 10 percent seats for outstanding athletes across all programmes. These seats will be over and above the approved intake capacity.

University Vision and Future Plans

Vice-Chancellor Major General Deep Ahlawat said, "From the academic session 2026-27, the university will offer 9 diploma programmes, 2 undergraduate programmes and 1 postgraduate programme, taking the total number of new courses to 12." Admissions to these programmes will be based on a fitness test. Merit will be prepared by combining Class 12 marks and performance in the fitness test. He further informed that medal-winning athletes will be eligible for direct admission. The vice-chancellor said, "The university's primary objective is the holistic development of sportspersons, while its broader vision is to establish Uttar Pradesh as the country's leading sports hub."