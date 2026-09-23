Major Champion Aaron Rai Confirmed For 2026 DP World India Championship

US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, boasting Indian heritage, is confirmed to join a star-studded roster of global golf talents, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, at the highly anticipated 2026 DP World India Championship in Delhi.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points US PGA Champion Aaron Rai will debut at the 2026 DP World India Championship.

The tournament features a stellar line-up including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and other Major winners.

Rai, with Indian heritage, expressed excitement about competing in Delhi.

Indian stars Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will also participate.

The event is scheduled for October 15-18, 2026, in Delhi.

US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is the latest Major champion joining the stellar line-up at the 2026 DP World India Championship. The world number 17 sealed his maiden Major title with a masterclass in composure at Aronimink Golf Club in May, and he is now set to make his DP World India Championship debut amongst a field of global stars, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Champion Ryan Fox.

Top Golfers Head To Delhi For Championship

England's Rai, who has Indian and Kenyan heritage, will also be joined in the field by fellow Major winners Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed when the highly anticipated event returns for its second edition from October 15-18. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland and PGA TOUR winner Min Woo Lee will also travel to Delhi, with Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri among the Indian stars aiming for glory on home soil.

"I'm excited to travel to Delhi for the DP World India Championship this year. I've heard a lot about the event, and with connections to India throughout my family, there is a lot to look forward to across the week," said Rai.