CM Majhi Inaugurates Odisha T-20 League For Grassroots Cricket

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched the inaugural 'Odisha T-20 League CM Trophy' to significantly boost cricketing talent and sports infrastructure across the state, with a substantial government investment and support from cricket legends.

Key Points Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Odisha T-20 League CM Trophy' to foster state cricketing talent.

The league aims to identify and provide a platform for rural cricketing talent across 30 districts.

Suresh Raina and Debashis Mohanty will serve as league ambassadors, inspiring young players.

The state government has allocated Rs 4,124 crore for new stadiums and a high-tech sports complex to strengthen infrastructure.

Plans include the complete renovation of Barabati Stadium to make it a premier sports venue.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated the first edition of 'Odisha T-20 League CM Trophy' at the Barabati Stadium here and said the tournament will provide a platform for cricketing talents of the state to showcase their skills. The state already has similar tournaments for football, kho-kho, kabaddi, and volleyball.

Boosting Cricket Talent And Infrastructure In Odisha

Stating that sports are no longer confined merely to competitions but have become a medium to build a successful career, Majhi said India's sporting landscape has undergone a complete transformation over the last decade. The association of Suresh Raina and Odisha's own Debashis Mohanty as league ambassadors will inspire young players, the chief minister said, adding the tournament will help identify rural cricketing talent across 30 districts and provide them a big platform to showcase their skills.

To strengthen sports infrastructure in the state, the government has allocated Rs 4,124 crore for the construction of state-of-the-art stadiums across all 314 blocks of Odisha, he said and pointed out that a high-tech sports complex will be built at Gothapatana in Bhubaneswar. Majhi said his government was committed to the complete renovation of the Barabati Stadium and to transform it into one of the country's premier sports venues.