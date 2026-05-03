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Home  » Sports » Mainoo stuns Liverpool as United back to Champions League

Mainoo stuns Liverpool as United back to Champions League

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May 03, 2026 22:30 IST

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Kobbie Mainoo's dramatic late goal propelled Manchester United to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool, securing their coveted return to the Champions League after a two-year hiatus.

Manchester United

IMAGE: Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo scores their third goal. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kobbie Mainoo's late goal secured a 3-2 victory for Manchester United against Liverpool.
  • Manchester United have qualified for the Champions League after a two-year absence.
  • Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo levelled the score after United errors.
  • Manchester United are now third in the Premier League with 64 points.
  • Liverpool and Aston Villa are competing for a Champions League spot.

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool on Sunday as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

 

The Race For Champions League Qualification

Manchester United

IMAGE: Manchester United's Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro celebrate as Liverpool's Cody Gakpo looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The win moved third-placed United onto 64 points with three games remaining, while fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to do to clinch a place among Europe's elite next season and are level on 58 points with fifth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

United got off to a great start, with Matheus Cunha scoring in the sixth minute and Benjamin Sesko doubling their lead eight minutes later.

Key Moments And Costly Errors

Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th minute after Amad Diallo gave the ball away on the halfway line, and Gakpo levelled nine minutes later when Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Alexis Mac Allister, and Gakpo slotted into the open net, setting up a nervy ending punctuated by Mainoo's heroics.

Source: REUTERS
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