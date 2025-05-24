HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Maini vrooms to history with sprint race win in Monaco

Maini vrooms to history with sprint race win in Monaco

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 24, 2025 23:03 IST

x

Kush Maini

IMAGE: Kush Maini became the first Indian driver to win a race at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy DAMS Lucas Oil/X

Kush Maini won the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix to become the first Indian to achieve the feat at the hallowed track in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Saturday.

Maini claimed his first F2 victory of the season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil, making him the first Indian to win at one of the most prestigious tracks in the world.

Having started from pole, the BWT Alpine F1 team reserve driver showed control and precision throughout the race, capitalising on a strong start.

Maini qualified P10 for the feature race on Sunday, which made him the pole sitter for Saturday's Sprint Race with the reverse grid system. Having had a solid start at lights out, the Dams driver enjoyed all 30 laps of the race as the race leader.

Maini

IMAGE: Maini held off fellow Alpine Academy talent Gabriele Minì, who finished second for PREMA Racing. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Formula 2/X

“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It's a great honour and dream come true really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who's supported me. We keep believing,” said an emotional Maini after the podium celebration and singing the national anthem.

Having endured a tough start to the 2025 season, the Monaco win came at the right time to boost his confidence and performance.

 

Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was also seen in the pit lane embracing Maini after the monumental win. Singhania's JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has been supporting Maini in his racing career from the beginning.

With this win, Maini will look to build on the momentum at the Feature race on Sunday and carry it forward to Barcelona next weekend.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in practice in Monaco
Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in practice in Monaco
PIX: Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
PIX: Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
F1 drama: Piastri snatches pole, Ferrari flops
F1 drama: Piastri snatches pole, Ferrari flops
Piastri leads McLaren one-two in first Imola practice
Piastri leads McLaren one-two in first Imola practice
F1: Ferrari plunge to new qualifying low
F1: Ferrari plunge to new qualifying low

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

PM Modi's friendly chat with Oppn CMs breaks the Internet3:44

PM Modi's friendly chat with Oppn CMs breaks the Internet

Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile and drone attack3:25

Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile and drone attack

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes3:09

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD