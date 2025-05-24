Maini vrooms to history with sprint race win in Monaco

IMAGE: Kush Maini became the first Indian driver to win a race at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy DAMS Lucas Oil/X

Kush Maini won the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix to become the first Indian to achieve the feat at the hallowed track in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Saturday.

Maini claimed his first F2 victory of the season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil, making him the first Indian to win at one of the most prestigious tracks in the world.

Having started from pole, the BWT Alpine F1 team reserve driver showed control and precision throughout the race, capitalising on a strong start.

Maini qualified P10 for the feature race on Sunday, which made him the pole sitter for Saturday's Sprint Race with the reverse grid system. Having had a solid start at lights out, the Dams driver enjoyed all 30 laps of the race as the race leader.

IMAGE: Maini held off fellow Alpine Academy talent Gabriele Minì, who finished second for PREMA Racing. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Formula 2/X

“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It's a great honour and dream come true really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who's supported me. We keep believing,” said an emotional Maini after the podium celebration and singing the national anthem.

Having endured a tough start to the 2025 season, the Monaco win came at the right time to boost his confidence and performance.

Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was also seen in the pit lane embracing Maini after the monumental win. Singhania's JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has been supporting Maini in his racing career from the beginning.

With this win, Maini will look to build on the momentum at the Feature race on Sunday and carry it forward to Barcelona next weekend.