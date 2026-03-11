Arjun Maini Continues with HRT Ford Racing for 2026 DTM Season

Indian racing driver Arjun Maini is set to continue his DTM journey with HRT Ford Racing in the 2026 season, driving the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO and aiming for victories and podium finishes.

Key Points Arjun Maini will continue to drive for HRT Ford Racing in the 2026 DTM season, driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO.

Maini, a Ford Racing Factory driver, brings extensive DTM experience and is integral to the team's development program.

The HRT Ford Racing team is entering the DTM season with the updated Ford Mustang GT3 EVO, featuring a new RAVENOL design.

Maini has competed in 78 DTM races, securing three podium finishes and one pole position with HRT.

HRT Ford Racing and Maini are preparing for the DTM season opener at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

Indian driver Arjun Maini will continue to race for HRT Ford Racing in the 2026 DTM season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Maini remains one of HRT Ford Racing's key drivers as the team enters the DTM season with the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO.

A Ford Racing Factory driver, Maini brings extensive DTM experience and remains an integral part of the team's development and performance program.

The No. 36 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO, to be driven by Maini, will feature an updated RAVENOL design, now shining in a striking blue and yellow metallic look.

Maini has been an integral part of the DTM grid since the championship transitioned to GT3 machinery.

The 28-year-old Indian has competed in 78 DTM races, securing three podium finishes and one pole position with HRT. Since 2022, he has also represented the team across multiple international GT racing programs.

Since 2025, Maini has been part of Ford Racing's international squad of factory drivers and competed with HRT in the debut year of the Ford Mustang GT3 in the DTM. With his experience, he will play an important role in the ongoing development of the car.

Maini is also widely regarded as one of India's most prominent racing drivers.

With the official pre-season test scheduled for April 14 at the Red Bull Ring, HRT Ford Racing and Maini are entering the final phase of preparations for the upcoming DTM campaign.

The season opener will take place from April 2426 at the Austrian circuit in Spielberg.

Team and Driver Statements

"We are highly motivated and well prepared for the new DTM season. With Arjun, we maintain continuity within the team. He understands the challenges of the DTM very well and will play a key role as we continue to develop the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO and grow as a team," Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team said in a statement.

Maini added: "I am thrilled and honoured to be competing in the DTM with HRT Ford Racing for another year - my second as an official Ford Racing Driver. Last season was a valuable learning experience, and we demonstrated our ability to improve throughout the year.

"I am therefore even more motivated to tackle the new DTM season, especially with the new EVO package for the Ford Mustang GT3. Our goal is to secure victories and podium finishes this year."