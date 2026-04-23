Kush Maini Completes Formula 1 Test With BWT Alpine F1 Team

Indian racer Kush Maini has successfully completed his first official Formula 1 test of the season with BWT Alpine F1 Team, boosting his confidence for the upcoming Formula 2 season.

Photograph: BWT Alpine Formula One Team/Instagram

Key Points Kush Maini completed his first official Formula 1 test of the season with BWT Alpine F1 Team.

Maini drove the Alpine A521 at Circuit Zandvoort as part of the Testing of Previous Cars programme.

The Indian racer completed 193 laps, covering 822 kilometres during the two-day test session.

Maini aims to carry the momentum from the F1 test into the upcoming Formula 2 season in Miami.

Maini has retained his role as Test and Reserve Driver with the Alpine team for the 2026 season.

Indian racer Kush Maini has clocked an impressive 193 laps while completing his first official Formula 1 test of the season with BWT Alpine F1 Team at the Circuit Zandvoort in a two-day, closed-door session.

Maini's F1 Testing Experience

The 25-year-old, who tested the F1 car for the first time at Abu Dhabi last year, drove the Alpine A521 as part of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme, covering 822 kilometres in 193 laps.

Looking Ahead to Formula 2

"Great to be back in the F1 car after a break in the Formula 2 season. I'm incredibly grateful to Alpine for the opportunity," stated Maini in a release.

"Getting into an F1 car is always a huge confidence boost, and I'm looking to carry this momentum into Miami as we resume the F2 season," added Maini, who has retained his role as Test and Reserve Driver with the team for the 2026 season.

Kush Maini's role as Test and Reserve Driver for Alpine underscores the growing presence of Indian talent in international motorsport. The Testing of Previous Cars programme allows teams to evaluate drivers and develop car components outside of official race weekends. Maini's experience in Formula 2 provides a strong foundation for his contributions to the Alpine F1 team.