Mahindra Racing Unveils M13Electro GEN4 Formula E Car For 2027 Season

Mahindra Racing has officially unveiled its M13Electro, the cutting-edge GEN4 car set to revolutionize the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with unprecedented power and advanced technology.

IMAGE: Mahindra Racing unveiled its M13Electro car for the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Photograph: Mahindra Racing

Key Points Mahindra Racing unveiled its M13Electro car on Monday for the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, entering the GEN4 era.

The GEN4 car features a maximum power output of 600kW (804bhp), a top speed of 335kmph, and accelerates from 0-100kmph in 1.8 seconds.

New GEN4 technologies include active all-wheel drive, regenerative braking of up to 700kW, and advanced aerodynamic configurations.

Team CEO Frederic Bertrand admitted the team faces a learning curve with the extremely complex car

Mahindra Racing on Monday unveiled the M13Electro, its car for the 2027 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the all-electric series moves into its GEN4 era.

Introducing The GEN4 M13Electro

Billed as the most significant technological change in the championship's history, the new generation car has a maximum power output of 600kW, close to 804bhp.

It has a top speed of 335kmph and accelerates from 0-100kmph in 1.8 seconds.

GEN4 also introduces active all-wheel drive, regenerative braking of up to 700kW, and new high and low-downforce aerodynamic configurations.

The only Indian manufacturer in Formula E, Mahindra unveiled the car through a digital launch campaign, retaining its signature red livery.

Team CEO and principal Frederic Bertrand admitted the team was "effectively starting from scratch with a completely new and extremely complex car".

"We know that performance may not come immediately, and there will be a learning curve as we work to understand and develop this new package. But that doesn't change our determination or our ambition," he said.

For the fourth straight season, Mahindra will field Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara.

"The changes to the car are substantial, particularly in terms of power, four-wheel drive and overall performance, so there will be a lot for us as drivers to understand and adapt to," de Vries said.

Pre-season testing for the 2027 season begins on Monday at Circuito de Jarama in Madrid.