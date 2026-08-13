Mahindra Racing Poised For Best-Ever Formula E Teams' Championship Result

Mahindra Racing is on the cusp of achieving its best-ever Formula E Teams' championship finish, driven by strong performances from Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara as the GEN3 era concludes in London.

Photograph: Handout/Jaguar Racing via Getty Images

Key Points Mahindra Racing is currently fourth in the Teams' standings, just one point behind Andretti, with a strong chance for a top-three finish.

Nyck de Vries has been instrumental in Mahindra's success, securing victories in Monaco and Tokyo, boosting the team's points tally.

Edoardo Mortara's consistent performance, including two runner-up finishes, has also been crucial for Mahindra's championship contention.

The final two races in London mark the end of the GEN3 era, providing Mahindra an opportunity to set a new benchmark for the team.

Achieving a podium finish in the Teams' championship would equal Mahindra's best result in Formula E history, demonstrating their progress.

Nyck de Vries will carry the momentum of his Tokyo victory into the Formula E season finale as Mahindra Racing look to match or better their best-ever finish in the Teams' championship when the GEN3 era comes to an end at ExCeL London this weekend.

Mahindra are fourth in the Teams' standings with 210 points, just one behind Andretti (211), with Jaguar TCS Racing leading the championship with 257 points ahead of Porsche (243).

With two races remaining on August 15 and 16, the Indian manufacturer has a clear opportunity to break into the top three for only the second time in its Formula E history.

Mahindra's best-ever Teams' championship finish came in the 2016-17 season, when they finished third with 215 points, with Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld as their key drivers. They can better that tally with just six points from the final two races, although the more immediate target will be to overhaul Andretti and return to the overall podium.

Mahindra finished fourth last season with 186 points and had also taken fourth place in 2017-18 with 138 points. Their current 210-point tally is already their second-highest in a season.

The campaign has been driven by de Vries' return to winning form. The Dutchman won in Monaco and, most recently, Tokyo, while also finishing third in Sanya. He goes into the London double-header with 94 points and the confidence of having won the previous race. He is ninth in the Drivers' standing.

His teammate Edoardo Mortara has been Mahindra's most consistent championship performer, sitting fifth in the Drivers' standings with 116 points after finishing runner-up in both Mexico and Jeddah. His two second-place finishes have helped Mahindra remain in contention for a top-three Teams' championship finish.

For Mortara, the target would be to protect fifth place in the Drivers' standings while helping Mahindra complete its charge up the Teams' table.

The Drivers' Championship Battle

At the top of the Drivers' championship, Andretti's Jake Dennis leads with 146 points, only two ahead of Jaguar's Mitch Evans (144), while Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein is third on 141 and Nissan's Oliver Rowland fourth on 132. Nine drivers remain mathematically in contention for the title, with Mortara the highest-placed Mahindra driver.

The tight battle at the top, however, is not Mahindra's only reason for optimism. The team's own fight with Andretti could go down to the final chequered flag, with just one point separating the two.

The 2.09km, 22-turn ExCeL London circuit, with its distinctive indoor-outdoor layout, will host the final two races of Season 12 and the last races of the GEN3 era.

Mahindra's Present And Future Goals

For Mahindra, the weekend is therefore about both the present and the future. A podium finish in the Teams' championship would equal the manufacturer's best result in Formula E, while moving beyond 215 points would set a new benchmark for the team.

De Vries' resurgence has been central to that progress. The 2019 Formula 2 champion and 2020-21 Formula E world champion endured a difficult Formula One stint with AlphaTauri in 2023, losing his seat after 10 races. His two victories this season, particularly the latest in Tokyo, have provided a timely reminder of his ability to compete at the front.

With Mortara providing consistency and de Vries supplying race-winning pace, Mahindra have arguably their strongest opportunity in years to finish a season on the Teams' podium.

Significance Beyond The Championship

The Indian manufacturer has remained committed to Formula E since its inaugural seasons despite several major manufacturers entering and subsequently leaving the championship. And with the GEN3 era ending in London before Formula E moves into its next technological chapter, the weekend carries significance beyond the championship tables.

For Mahindra, it is a chance to demonstrate that its two race wins this season are not isolated successes, but evidence of a team that has finally positioned itself to compete consistently at the front of Formula E.