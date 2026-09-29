Mahindra Racing Confirms Driver Line-Up For Gen4 Formula E Season

Mahindra Racing solidifies its future in the FIA Formula E World Championship by retaining experienced drivers Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries for the upcoming Gen4 era, aiming to build on their recent success and challenge for top honours.

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Key Points Mahindra Racing has confirmed Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries as drivers for the 2026-27 Formula E Gen4 era.

Mortara and de Vries joined Mahindra in 2023, contributing to two wins and 10 podiums along with six pole positions.

The team achieved its best-ever finish in Formula E, placing third in the 2025-26 season.

The retention provides continuity and experience as Mahindra aims to challenge at the front of the grid in the Gen4 era.

The Gen4 era championship will commence in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, following pre-season testing in Jarama, Spain.

Mahindra Racing on Wednesday announced retaining Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries as their drivers for the 2026-27 FIA Formula E World Championship season, which marks the beginning of the Gen4 era.

Driver Continuity And Past Success

Mortara and de Vries had joined Mahindra in 2023 and have played a key role in the team's progression and development, while recording two wins and 10 podium finishes along with six pole positions.

The team had finished third in the 2025-26 season for its best-ever finish in Formula E.

Looking Ahead To The Gen4 Era

"Carrying this momentum forward, Mortara and de Vries will lead Mahindra Racing into Formula E's GEN4 era, providing a combination of experience, proven race-winning ability, and continuity as the team looks to build on its progress and challenge at the front of the grid," the team said.

For Mortara, the next season would mark his presence in all four generations of the championship whereas for de Vries, it will be his seventh season in Formula E.

The championship will get underway at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in December with the pre-season taking place in Jarama, Spain.