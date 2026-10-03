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Mahi Verma Finishes Sixth In Asian Games Sailing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 03, 2026 16:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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16-year-old Indian sailor Mahi Verma achieved a commendable sixth-place overall finish in the competitive girls dinghy event at the Asian Games, showcasing her talent on the international stage.

Mahi Verma

IMAGE: India's Mahi Verma in action during the Girls' Dinghy Opening Series Race 11 at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian sailor Mahi Verma, 16, finished sixth overall in the Asian Games girls dinghy event.
  • Verma secured 75 total points and 57 net points in the competition.
  • The sailing event followed an international low-point fleet racing format.
  • Medals were won by Thailand (gold), Hong Kong (silver), and South Korea (bronze).

India's 16-year-old sailor Mahi Verma on Saturday finished eighth in the Opening Series Race 12 of the girls dinghy event to be ranked sixth overall in the Asian Games here.

Mahi, who had retired from Race 1, featured in each of the remaining races but finished with a 75 total points and 57 net points.

 

The sailing events at the Asian Games follow the international low-point fleet racing format where sailors with lowest cumulative scores win the competition.

The gold medal was thus won by Thailand's Pinchanok Klaysomboon (25 total points), the silver medal by Hong Kong's Zixi Huang (29 total points), and South Korea's Song Lee claimed the bronze medal with31 total points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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