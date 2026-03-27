Maheshwari Chauhan in contention at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Maheshwari Chauhan's impressive score positions her well for a potential finals appearance at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier, as other Indian shooters strive to qualify.

Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points Maheshwari Chauhan shot a 69, placing her seventh in the women's skeet qualification round at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

The top eight shooters will advance to the finals after the remaining qualification rounds.

Darshna Rathore and Yashasvi Rathore are currently in 25th and 26th place respectively.

Parampal Singh Guron leads the Indian men's skeet shooters with a score of 70.

Indian men skeet shooters face an uphill battle to qualify for the finals.

Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan fired a 69 on day one of qualifications at the Tangier Shooting Club here, keeping her within range of a finals berth in the women's skeet competition of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

Starting early on Friday morning in the year's first International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Shotgun leg, Maheshwari shot 21 in the first round but came back strong, closing out with a couple of 24s to give her seventh spot on the leaderboard.

The top eight go through to the finals on Saturday, after two more rounds of qualification are played out.

Teammates Darshna Rathore and Yashasvi Rathore shot scores of 64 each to lie in 25th and 26th spots respectively, one ahead of reigning Olympic champion Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile, who shot the same score.

Emmanouela Katzouraki of Greece is leading the 41 strong field presently with 72 hits.

Men's Skeet Competition

In the men's skeet, Parampal Singh Guron was the best Indian on show with a tally of 70 (25,22,23). Young Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodia shot 67 (23,22,22) while Man Singh ended the day with 64 (21,21,22). All three men have their work cut out on Saturday to make the top eight.