Maharashtra sweeps kho kho golds at National Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 01, 2025 18:22 IST

Maharashtra capped their dominating performance in the kho kho event at the 38th National Games by claiming both the men's and women's gold medals in Haldwani on Saturday.

IMAGE: In the men's final, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 32-26, while their women counterparts triumphed over Odisha 31-28. Photograph: 38th National Games/X

Odisha also secured the silver medal in both the men's and women's tournaments.

In the men's final, Maharashtra defeated Odisha 32-26, while their women counterparts triumphed over Odisha 31-28.

 

The bronze medal match in the men's category witnessed a fierce battle between West Bengal and Kerala. As both teams finished the game simultaneously, the match went into sudden death, resulting to both teams being jointly awarded the bronze medal.

The women's third-place match between Delhi and Karnataka also extended to sudden death, and ultimately, both teams were jointly awarded the bronze medal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
