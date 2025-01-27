Maharashtra strike gold in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games

IMAGE: An athlete participates during the Triathlon Mixed Relay event at the National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Department of Sports, Government of Uttarakhand/X

Maharashtra delivered an outstanding performance to claim the gold medal in Triathlon Mixed Relay event at the ongoing 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Monday.

The Maharashtra team, comprising Parth Sachin Miraje, Dolly Devidas Patil, Kaushik Vinay Malandkar, and Mansi Vinod Mohite, completed the race in an impressive timespan of 2:12:06, showcasing flawless coordination and determination.

"It was our first time swimming in heated water, which was quite different for us," Dolly said.

Parth added, "Triathlon events usually take place in the sea, pools, or open water, so this was a new and memorable experience."

When asked about handling pressure, Mansi said, "We rely on regular practice and always have the unwavering support of our coach."

The Madhya Pradesh team followed closely, finishing in 2:12:41 to secure the silver medal. Their team of Ankur Chahar, Durvisha Pawar, Roshan Gond, and Aadhya Singh put up a spirited fight throughout the competition.

Tamil Nadu, consisting of Akash Perumalsami, Keerthi S, Sai Lohitaksh KD, and Aarthi S, secured the bronze medal with a commendable performance, finishing in 2:14:08.

Earlier, in the individual triathlon event, Maharashtra's Miraje, Dolly, and Mansi Mohite won gold, gold, and silver medals, respectively.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh's Aadhya Singh clinched a bronze medal.