Governor Calls For Robust Sports Ecosystem In Universities

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has called upon state universities to cultivate a strong sports ecosystem, aiming to develop exceptional athletes who can proudly represent India and contribute to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Key Points Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma urged state universities to foster a sports-friendly environment.

The goal is to nurture outstanding sports persons for national representation.

Sports are crucial for national development and building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Universities should encourage greater participation from rural and tribal youth in sports.

Sports have evolved from extracurricular to an integral part of the curriculum.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday called upon state universities to create a sports-friendly ecosystem and nurture outstanding sports persons who can represent the nation with distinction.

Why Sports Are Vital For National Growth

Calling sports an essential component in building a strong and empowered nation, he stressed that true education takes place beyond the four walls of the classroom. Participation in sports helps students develop team spirit, sportsmanship, communication skills, endurance and the ability to work hard, the governor said.

Addressing a meeting, the governor, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, said that sport has become highly competitive and professional in today's world. "Against this backdrop, he called upon universities to create a sports-friendly ecosystem and nurture outstanding sports persons who can represent the nation with distinction," he said.

The governor observed that Maharashtra possesses immense potential for sports development and has produced several sportspersons of national and international repute. He noted that sport was once regarded as an extracurricular activity, but today it has become an integral part of the co-curricular curriculum. He urged universities to encourage greater participation of rural and tribal youth in sports.

Stating that sports have an important role to play in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), the governor called upon universities to develop a comprehensive sports ecosystem at both the college and university levels.