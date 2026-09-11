Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde Concludes UK Visit, Pitches For Global Investment

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent UK visit aimed to significantly boost foreign direct investment and foster economic collaboration, capitalising on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and showcasing the state's vast potential.

Key Points Deputy CM Eknath Shinde concluded a two-day UK visit to boost investment in Maharashtra.

The visit focused on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and leveraging the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Shinde received Commonwealth Public Leadership and Statesmanship awards, and the Global Pride of Maharashtra honour.

Discussions included Maharashtra's sports sector potential, with a focus on hosting the Olympics and engaging UK expertise.

Shinde urged British investors to bring technology, green capital, and investments to Maharashtra, promoting a "Design in London, manufacture in Maharashtra" model.

Promoting Maharashtra's Sporting Ambitions

Attracting Foreign Direct Investment To Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde concluded his UK visit on Friday after showcasing investment opportunities in Maharashtra, building on the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA). His two-day visit began with the presentation of the Commonwealth Public Leadership recognition at the House of Lords, followed by the Statesmanship Award in the House of Commons. He was also honoured with the Global Pride of Maharashtra by Maharashtra Mandal London during a diaspora gathering.The state's offer in the sports sector was in the spotlight during a meeting with cricketer Virat Kohli and a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). "Hosting the Olympics presents a significant opportunity for India to inspirewider grassroots participation and further strengthen a sporting culture that embraces a broad range of disciplines," said Rahul Kale, MCC member from Maharashtra, after his meeting with Shinde. "Regional governments in India must engage with government and private companies in the UK, who can help them achieve its future sporting ambitions in the run up to 2036," he said. While a planned tour of Lord's Cricket Ground was called off due to time constraints, Kale presented the original Prudential 1983 World Cup scorecard, programme and souvenir booklet to the Deputy CM at the conclusion of his visit.Shinde's office highlighted the central theme of his meetings in the UK as attracting greater foreign direct investment (FDI) into the state and extending an invitation to British industrialists and investors to tap into the large market, skilled workforce, and infrastructure capabilities offered by Maharashtra. "Design in London, manufacture in Maharashtra," said Shinde, highlighting the scope offered by the economic corridors and clusters of the state. He also asserted that the state's growth targets are being met through "seamless coordination" with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde concluded his London tour with an appeal to investors to bring British technology, green capital, and investments to Maharashtra.