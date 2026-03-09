HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fadnavis Praises Indian Cricket Team's T20 World Cup Victory in Assembly

Fadnavis Praises Indian Cricket Team's T20 World Cup Victory in Assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 13:09 IST

The Maharashtra Assembly celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory, praising the team's discipline, teamwork, and outstanding performances from players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Assembly congratulates the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup, recognising their discipline and confidence.
  • India defeated New Zealand in the final, securing their third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first team to defend the title.
  • Chief Minister Fadnavis praised Sanju Samson's performance and Ishan Kishan's determination despite personal loss.
  • The Assembly acknowledged Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and Gautam Gambhir's coaching in India's T20 World Cup success.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday moved a motion in the state assembly congratulating the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and said it reflected the discipline and confidence of the players.

India defeated New Zealand in the final on Sunday to clinch the title.

 

"We could see teamwork, discipline and confidence in our Indian team. Sanju Samson, who entered the team at the last moment, dominated the entire tournament. I congratulate the team for its victory," Fadnavis said in the House.

He noted that the Indian men's T20 side has become the only team to win the World Cup three times and also the first to secure the title for a consecutive second time.

Fadnavis also congratulated cricketer Ishan Kishan for showing determination despite personal loss.

"I congratulate Ishan Kishan, who lost a close relative in an accident just a day before the final match, but he did not lose his focus. I extend my special congratulations to him," the chief minister said.

"The captain of the team, Suryakumar Yadav, is from Mumbai. I congratulate him and coach Gautam Gambhir for this victory," he added.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said a congratulatory message will be communicated to the Indian cricket team on behalf of the House.

India handed New Zealand a crushing 96-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to become the only team to win the T20 World Cup three times and the first to defend the title successfully.

