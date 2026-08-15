Magnus Carlsen retains Esports World Cup chess title undefeated

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen showcased his unparalleled chess mastery by securing an undefeated victory and retaining his title at the prestigious Esports World Cup chess competition.

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points Magnus Carlsen, World No. 1, successfully defended his title at the Esports World Cup chess competition.

Carlsen maintained an undefeated record throughout the entire tournament, demonstrating exceptional skill.

He secured a decisive 2-0 victory over Belarusian grandmaster Denis Lazavik in the grand final.

Carlsen's strategic approach involved avoiding risky plays against Lazavik, learning from past online encounters.

Hikaru Nakamura secured third place, defeating Alireza Firouzja in the bronze medal match.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen capped his masterful undefeated campaign by retaining his title after defeating Belarusian chess grandmaster Denis Lazavik in a lop-sided final of the chess competition at the Esports World Cup in Paris on Saturday.

Team Liquid's Carlsen came with a clear goal and pursued it with unrelenting determination, not losing a single match en route to successfully defending his title. The 35-year-old Norwegian secured a 2-0 (3-1, 3-1) win over Lazavik of AG.AL in the grand final.

Carlsen's Strategic Dominance

"I followed Denis' games and talked to the coaches. I do feel, especially with Hikaru's approach, it was not right. Funny thing is, I said that he is not great at defending endgames, so I thought I should keep it together better than Hikaru," the five-time world champion said after the win.

"I have played Denis many times online, where I played riskily and got punished for it, so I didn't give him obvious positional advantages."

Asked if there was any moment when he felt he might lose, Carlsen said: "There were several moments, a couple against Alireza, against Nihal as well. There were certainly some moments, but I am thrilled to go undefeated. "I was not trying to do anything out of the ordinary. I tried to take my chances, with a little bit of randomness, and I am happy."

Reflecting on the Victory

Asked what it would take to beat him, Carlsen said: "I don't know. In this format, it is not easy at the moment, I think. I think Alireza had a very good chance. It is not easy..."

United States' Hikaru Nakamura finished at the third position after beating Alireza Firouzja 4-1.

The championship match will use a best-of-three sets format, with the first two sets comprising four games each. If required, a third set will consist of two games to determine the champion.