Magnus Carlsen drops hint about his chess future

Chess icon discusses his evolving role in the game, acknowledging his limited time at the top while embracing new formats like the Global Chess League, alongside Grandmaster Levon Aronian's insights on attracting wider audiences to the sport.

Photographs: Michał Walusza/FIDE

Key Points Magnus Carlsen believes his time at the top of chess is "limited" and urges organisers not to base the game's future solely on his preferences.

Carlsen enjoys participating in chess innovations and new formats, such as the rapid format of the Global Chess League (GCL).

The five-time world champion has shifted his competitive focus towards shorter formats, having opted out of the classical World Championship cycle.

Grandmaster Levon Aronian highlights the significant online demand for chess and advocates for continuous experimentation with formats to attract broader audiences.

The Global Chess League features a unique team-based rapid format with specific scoring rules designed to engage new fans.

Chess' undisputed king Magnus Carlsen enjoys being part of the game's evolution and experimentation with new formats, but feels that his time at the top is "limited" and said organisers should not shape the future of chess around his preferences.

The five-time world champion, who has opted out of the classical World Championship cycle, will return to action in the fourth season of the Global Chess League (GCL).

"Look, I think there are a lot of positives in the chess world these days," Carlsen, who holds the highest rating in chess history at 2882 and continues to lead the FIDE rankings as the world's No. 1 player, said during an interaction here.

Asked whether the emergence of new fans and formats over the last five to six years was now a motivating factor for him, Carlsen said; "Over the last 5-6 years, there have been a lot of new chess fans all around the world, and we're still trying to find the right formats to present the game.

"For me, it's interesting to be part of those innovations, but it's not necessarily an overarching goal," added Carlsen, who will represent Alpine APL Pipers in GCL.

Carlsen's Evolving Role In Chess

The Norwegian superstar further said his motivation fluctuates from tournament to tournament, but stressed that organisers should not build their plans around him given the limited time he has left as an active player. "I'm motivated for tournaments -- sometimes more than other times, which is plain to see in how I approach them.

"But it kind of is what it is now. What's more important for the future of chess is that you (organisers) shouldn't necessarily try things because of what I want to do or what motivates me. There's a pretty limited time frame in terms of when I'm going to be around as well."

But the 35-year-old made it clear that he remains eager to compete and is particularly looking forward to the GCL, whose rapid format suits him.

"For now, I like to play and I'm looking forward to competing here. It's a similar time format to what I was successful in recently."

Carlsen has been a central figure in the modernisation of chess, but his own competitive priorities have increasingly shifted towards shorter formats and selected events after he chose not to defend his world title in the classical format.

Global Chess League Format Explained

He further spoke on his mixed record in team competitions.

"Team events have been a bit up and down for me over the years, though it's been better recently. In the last couple of Olympiads, I performed decently even if team results fluctuated. Winning the European Club Cup in '23 was honestly one of the highlights of my career," he said.

The GCL features six franchises competing in a double round-robin league stage, followed by knockouts to determine the champion. Each team fields six players simultaneously across six boards, comprising one Icon, two Superstar Men, two Superstar Women and one Prodigy player. The league uses a rapid time control of 20 minutes per player, with a two-second increment from move 41. A win with Black earns four game points, compared to three for a win with White, while a draw earns one point for each player.

Aronian On Chess' Future Growth

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, who will represent Ganges Grandmasters, believes the explosion in online chess has demonstrated a clear appetite for the sport, with the next challenge being to turn that interest in playing into a wider audience for watching and learning.

"Nowadays, when I board a flight or take a train, every tenth person I see is playing chess on their phone -- there is clearly a demand for our sport. The challenge is attracting people not just to play, but to watch and learn," the former Blitz world champion said.

The 43-year-old backed the continued experimentation with formats, saying the chess community must keep adapting to attract new audiences.

"We operate as a family, constantly experimenting with new formats and changes. I believe the breakthrough will happen and chess will become bigger than it is," he said.

Drawing an analogy with the music industry, he recalled his mother's career as a singer to explain that persistence and constant promotion will eventually help chess reach a new level.

"In pop music -- since my mother was a singer -- they say if you continuously work and release new material, your moment will come. It's the same for us: we just have to participate and promote our game with everything we have," he concluded.