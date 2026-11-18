World No.1 Magnus Carlsen has ignited a major controversy in the chess world by forfeiting a game against Bibisara Assaubayeva at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, leading to accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct and preferential treatment.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Magnus Carlsen/Instagram

Key Points World No.1 Magnus Carlsen forfeited his Fast Classic game against Bibisara Assaubayeva at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, despite having an 11-point lead.

Carlsen stated he saw no consequence in losing a "meaningless game" and preferred not to play more classical chess, though a loss could have dropped his Elo rating below 2800 for the first time in almost 17 years.

Organisers view the Budapest pilot as a learning exercise to refine rules before the March 2027 inaugural edition, and are assessing Carlsen's actions.

American GM Hans Niemann alleged preferential treatment for Carlsen, citing past incidents and arguing rules should apply equally to all players.

Other chess figures, including FIDE's Emil Sutovsky and India's Olympiad chess captain Srinath Narayanan, criticised Carlsen's conduct as "pathetic" and "unsportsmanlike."

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen courted controversy at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here by forfeiting his Fast Classic game against Bibisara Assaubayeva after taking an unassailable lead in the first leg of the two-day fixture against the Kazakh Grandmaster.

Out of title contention and playing for a 17th-place finish, Carlsen had already established an 11-point lead by winning three of the four blitz games and two rapid games against Bibisara on Tuesday.

Ahead of the fast classic game, he spoke to the arbiter before walking away without informing Bibisara of his decision even though she had been waiting for the Norwegian in the playing hall.

Bibisara was thus awarded all eight points on offer, taking her tally to 8.5 points against Carlsen's 11.5.

Carlsen's Controversial Forfeiture

The two Grandmasters will face each other again on Wednesday to decide the winner of the tie.

"There will be no classical game as I understood, the match is over. The only consequence of not showing up is that you will lose a totally meaningless game.

"I think that if you play a World Championship and it counts for points and such, I can understand," Carlsen was quoted as saying by Norwegian Channel TV2.

A draw or a loss in the Fast Classic game would have seen Carlsen slip below the 2800 Elo rating mark for the first time in almost 17 years.

Rating Implications And Carlsen's Stance

The Norwegian GM has remained above 2800 since 2009.

Carlsen has struggled in the Fast Classic format at the ongoing pilot. He finished fifth in his group after recording nine draws and one defeat -- to Armenia's Haik Martirosyan -- across 10 Fast Classic games, losing 21.8 rating points over the past week.

He may also be at risk of losing the world No. 1 ranking, which he has held for over 15 years.

Earlier in the day, Carlsen had said he was not looking forward to the classical game in the classification match.

"This is an awkward situation to be in, I would rather not play that much more classical anymore," Carlsen said.

Organisers' Perspective On The Pilot Event

Total Chess CEO Kjell Madland said the Budapest pilot was an important learning exercise for the organisers ahead of the inaugural edition in March 2027.

"The Budapest pilot is an important learning exercise for Total Chess. While we have developed the format and regulations with considerable thought and input, the real test is how they work in a live competitive environment.

"We want to hear directly from the players and arbiters, understand their experiences and take on board constructive feedback.

"Our objective is to assess whether any refinements are required before the inaugural edition in March 2027. We are not approaching this with a predetermined view that the rules need to change; rather, we want to ensure that we have tested the format thoroughly and are taking the best possible version of it into its inaugural season," Madland said in a statement.

The organisers couldn't immediately confirm if Carlsen's actions would invite an automatic fine.

Allegations Of Favouritism And Peer Reactions

However, American GM Hans Niemann, who is also competing here, alleged that Carlsen was receiving preferential treatment.

"Whether games could count even after the match was over was discussed and agreed upon in the technical meeting. If Carlsen was playing someone with a higher rating, he might have been more inclined to play.

"Nevertheless, if any other player forfeited a game, disrespecting the organiser and his opponent, they would have lost the match by forfeit. It's incredibly dissapointing to see continued favouritism towards one player. Let's not forget the jeans, and 'Co World Champion' saga. All rules must be applied equally, regardless of the player. End of story," Niemann posted on X.

FIDE's Chief Executive Adviser Emil Sutovsky posted "Hard to comment on such a pathetic unsporsmanlike conduct,"

"Dignity and courtesy took a fall long before the rating," India's Olympiad chess captain Srinath Narayanan wrote on X.