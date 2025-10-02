HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Magnus Carlsen and Wife Ella Welcome First Child

Magnus Carlsen and Wife Ella Welcome First Child

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 02, 2025 17:07 IST

x

Magnus Carlsen of Norway

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen and his wife Ella Victoria have entered a new chapter of life — parenthood. Photograph: FIDE/X

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has a new title off the board: father, as he and wife Ella Victoria welcome their first child.

 

Ella shared the news on social media, revealing that their baby was born on Saturday, September 27. In a touching post, she included a photo of Magnus and their newborn sleeping side by side. FIDE also extended its congratulations, celebrating the couple’s milestone.

The couple had announced Ella’s pregnancy in May 2025, when Carlsen shared photos of his wife cradling her baby bump with the caption, ‘My beautiful pregnant wife.’

They tied the knot earlier this year in January, in a private ceremony at Oslo’s Holmenkollen Chapel.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway

 

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shastri Roasts Pakistan With Cheeky Toss Line
Shastri Roasts Pakistan With Cheeky Toss Line
India U-19 trounce Australia U-19 in first Youth Test
India U-19 trounce Australia U-19 in first Youth Test
Why India's largest stadium failed to draw Test crowd?
Why India's largest stadium failed to draw Test crowd?
PIX: Bumrah, Siraj rattle West Indies on Test opening day
PIX: Bumrah, Siraj rattle West Indies on Test opening day
Two India trips for Messi? Here's what we know
Two India trips for Messi? Here's what we know

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kajol, Ajay Devgn perform Durga Puja1:48

Kajol, Ajay Devgn perform Durga Puja

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal1:28

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal

Hrithik Roshan visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal1:16

Hrithik Roshan visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV