Magnus Carlsen and Wife Ella Welcome First Child

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen and his wife Ella Victoria have entered a new chapter of life — parenthood. Photograph: FIDE/X

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has a new title off the board: father, as he and wife Ella Victoria welcome their first child.

Ella shared the news on social media, revealing that their baby was born on Saturday, September 27. In a touching post, she included a photo of Magnus and their newborn sleeping side by side. FIDE also extended its congratulations, celebrating the couple’s milestone.

The couple had announced Ella’s pregnancy in May 2025, when Carlsen shared photos of his wife cradling her baby bump with the caption, ‘My beautiful pregnant wife.’

They tied the knot earlier this year in January, in a private ceremony at Oslo’s Holmenkollen Chapel.