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Linette Claims Chennai Open Crown After Comeback Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 09, 2026 15:00 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Poland's Magda Linette clinched the WTA 250 Chennai Open women's singles title on Monday, overcoming defending champion Janice Tjen in a thrilling comeback, while Indian tennis also saw significant milestones at the tournament.

Janice

IMAGE: Janice

Key Points

  • Magda Linette of Poland defeated Janice Tjen of Indonesia to win the WTA 250 Chennai Open women's singles title on Monday.
  • The final, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, was postponed to Monday due to persistent rain, heavy smog, and poor visibility.
  • Linette secured her fourth career singles title, marking her first tournament win in more than two years.
  • Indian pair Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale reached the WTA Tour doubles final, finishing as runners-up on Sunday.
  • This was the final edition of the WTA 250 Chennai Open, with plans to stage WTA 125 events in 2028.

Poland's Magda Linette produced a spirited comeback to defeat defending champion and top seed Janice Tjen of Indonesia 5-7 6-1 6-4 and clinch the women's singles title at the WTA 250 Chennai Open here on Monday.

Linette's Road To Victory

The final, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, was postponed to Monday after persistent rain delayed proceedings. Heavy smog and poor visibility subsequently made playing conditions unsuitable.

 

The third seed recovered impressively after losing a closely-fought opening set. She dominated the second set before holding her nerve in a competitive decider to seal the fourth singles title of her career.

Tjen, who had won the previous edition of the tournament last year, was bidding to become the first player to successfully defend the Chennai Open crown.

Linette, meanwhile, finally ended her title drought, winning her first tournament in more than two years. She had won the Prague Open in July 2024.

The Polish player had also reached the Chennai final in 2022, when she finished runner-up to Linda Fruhvirtova.

The tournament also witnessed a landmark moment for Indian women's tennis, with Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour doubles final.

They finished runners-up after losing to Switzerland's Simona Waltert and Naima Karamoko on Sunday.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi reached the singles quarterfinals in another memorable show for the hosts.

It was the final edition of the WTA 250 Chennai Open as the host association will now seek to stage a series of WTA 125 events in 2028.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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