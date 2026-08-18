Sharma And Imangali Dominate Asian Junior Rapid Chess

Discover how India's Madhavendra Pratap Sharma and Kazakhstan's Akhilbay Imangali are dominating the rapid event at the Asian Junior Chess Championship, setting the stage for an exciting finish in Mumbai.

Key Points India's Madhavendra Pratap Sharma and Kazakhstan's Akhilbay Imangali lead the Asian Junior Chess Championship rapid event with perfect scores.

Both players have accumulated 4 points from four rounds, establishing themselves as strong contenders for the title.

A group of four Indian players is closely trailing the leaders in the open section, just half a point behind.

The girls' rapid championship features a highly competitive field with six players sharing the lead, all remaining unbeaten.

With only three rounds left, every half-point will be crucial in determining the champions and medal winners.

India's Madhavendra Pratap Sharma and Akhilbay Imangali of Kazakhstan emerged early frontrunners as the rapid event of the Asian Junior Chess Championship reached the halfway stage here on Tuesday. The two are leading the field of 82 players, representing eight nations, with a perfect score of 4 points from four rounds. With three rounds still remaining, both players have established themselves as strong contenders for the coveted Asian junior rapid title.

Open Section Sees Intense Competition

A closely pursuing group of four Indian players comprising Sharnarthi Viresh, Apoorv Kamble, Arun Kataria and Aditya Dhingra are just half a point behind the leaders with an impressive score of 3.5/4, ensuring that the race for the championship remains wide open. Adding further intrigue to the contest is a large group of 12 players who are jointly placed next with 3 points.

Girls' Rapid Championship Remains Wide Open

The girls rapid championship, however, presents a completely contrasting picture. Unlike the open section, the girls event has witnessed an extremely closely fought contest with six players sharing the lead on 3.5 points from four rounds. The joint leaders are Rejepova Jahan of Turkmenistan, Nivedita V. C., Sravyashree B., Pratitee Bordoloi, Begmuratova Sarvinoz of Uzbekistan and Akshaya Sathi. Significantly, all six players remain unbeaten after four rounds, setting the stage for a thrilling finish. A further group of seven players is closely following the leaders with 3 points, ensuring that the fight for the medals remains completely open. With only three rounds remaining, every half-point is expected to prove crucial in determining the eventual champions and podium finishers. The championship is being organised by the Maharashtra Chess Association on behalf of the All India Chess Federation and the Asian Chess Federation.