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Tej Narayan Prasad Madhav Appointed Scotland's Head Kabaddi Coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 20, 2026 23:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian-origin coach Tej Narayan Prasad Madhav's extensive experience will shape Scotland's performance at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

Key Points

  • Indian-origin coach Tej Narayan Prasad Madhav has been appointed as the head coach of Scotland for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.
  • Madhav has extensive experience, including coaching the Jharkhand Police kabaddi team since 2017 and working with Bahrain's team for the Asian Youth Games 2025.
  • He has also served as competition director for Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Seasons 1 and 2.
  • His diverse experience is expected to be crucial for Scotland's preparations for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

Indian-origin coach Tej Narayan Prasad Madhav has been appointed as the head coach of Scotland for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

Madhav's Extensive Coaching Background

Madhav has extensive experience in coaching and player development. He has been associated with the Jharkhand Police kabaddi team since 2017 and has coached the men's and the women's teams across senior and junior categories.

 

His coaching credentials include a stint with Bahrain's kabaddi team at the Asian Youth Games 2025. He has also worked as competition director for Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Seasons 1 and 2, and has been involved in several Senior National and All India Police Kabaddi Championships.

Madhav's experience across different levels of the sport is expected to play an important role in Scotland's preparations for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, according to a statement from the tournament organisers.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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