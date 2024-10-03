News
Home  » Sports » 'Mad' Manchester United eye Porto downfall

'Mad' Manchester United eye Porto downfall

October 03, 2024 11:07 IST
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called on his players to use the frustration from their humbling defeat by Tottenham Hotspur as motivation to beat Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Following the 3-0 home loss to Spurs on Sunday, Ten Hag admitted his team's mood could have been more positive.

"We are mad, mad with ourselves, especially when you lose a game like Sunday... but you have to deal with it. We are mad, and from the madness we have to get motivation," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday.

"Always, when we are not winning we are disappointed and we are also mad with ourselves."

United are 13th in the Premier League table and following a 1-1 draw with Dutch side Twente Enschede in the first Europa League match, Ten Hag said speculation about his job was inevitable.

"This club wants to be back on top and it's a long-term target. We talk every day. Every day we evaluate and review the process and where necessary we make our decisions," he said.

"Everyone has to take responsibility and that starts with me as the manager. But on the pitch we have leadership skills and they have to stand up.

"Every game for us is important and every opponent is 100% motivated. We have to be ready to compete and fight with them."

The Dutchman said midfielder Mason Mount, who was not part of the squad that travelled to Porto, was dealing with two injury issues and that defender Luke Shaw should return to action following the October international break.

Man United captain Fernandes has red card rescinded

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has avoided a three-match suspension after the club successfully appealed against his red card against Tottenham Hotspur, clearing the Portuguese midfielder to play against Aston Villa this weekend, the club said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was sent off during United's 3-0 thumping by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on midfielder James Maddison.

Fernandes was set to miss United's Premier League fixtures against Villa on Sunday, Brentford and West Ham United before his red card was overturned.

"Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United's next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the Old Trafford club said in a statement. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
