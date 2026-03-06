Maclaren's Blitz Leads Mohun Bagan to Thrash Odisha FC

Jamie Maclaren's sensational four-goal performance propelled Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a resounding 5-1 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, solidifying their top position in the league standings.

Key Points Jamie Maclaren scores four goals, including a hat-trick, in Mohun Bagan's dominant 5-1 victory over Odisha FC.

Mohun Bagan's win consolidates their position at the top of the Indian Super League standings.

Alberto Rodriguez contributed with a long-range goal, showcasing Mohun Bagan's offensive strength.

Odisha FC's Rahim Ali scored a consolation goal, but the team suffered their first defeat of the season.

Mohun Bagan demonstrated early control and maintained dominance throughout the match, securing a convincing win.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant rode on a four-goal blitz from their Australian striker Jamie Maclaren to thrash Odisha FC 5-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Friday.

Maclaren struck four times (14th, 24th, 45+2nd, 88th) to record his maiden ISL hat-trick, while Spanish defender Alberto Rodriguez (42nd) also found the net for the home side.

Rahim Ali scored the lone goal for Odisha in the 43rd minute.

With the result, Mohun Bagan consolidated their position atop the standings with 12 points from four matches, while Odisha FC remained on two points after enduring their first defeat of the season.

Mohun Bagan's Dominance

Mohun Bagan, who had also won their previous game by the same margin against local rivals Mohammedan Sporting, asserted control early.

A clever move involving Dimitri Petratos released Subhasish Bose down the left and his cross into the box was met by Maclaren, who headed home to open the scoring.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings and doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

Petratos again played a key role with a long pass that allowed Liston Colaco to break into space before setting up Maclaren, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Bagan extended the lead further when Rodriguez ventured forward and unleashed a long-range strike from around 35 yards that flew past the helpless Amrinder.

Odisha briefly reduced the deficit just before the interval when Rahim controlled a long ball, got past the defenders and rounded goalkeeper Vishal Kaith before finishing into an empty net.

However, Maclaren restored the three-goal cushion in first-half stoppage time after being set up by Colaco to complete his hat-trick.

The Australian forward added his fourth later in the second half to cap a dominant outing for the hosts as they sealed a convincing victory.