Mohun Bagan Super Giant solidified their top spot in the Indian Super League by defeating arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the highly anticipated Kolkata Derby, thanks to a decisive second-half goal from Jamie Maclaren.

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Jamie Maclaren celebrates scoring the winner against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: MBSG/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League Kolkata Derby on Sunday.

Jamie Maclaren scored the winning goal in the 67th minute, securing Mohun Bagan's sixth consecutive victory.

East Bengal FC's wait for their maiden ISL victory over Mohun Bagan SG continued.

Mohun Bagan's win propelled them five points clear at the top of the ISL table.

Tactical substitutions by Mohun Bagan's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made a significant impact in the second half.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed the Kolkata Derby yet again, defeating arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League, with Jamie Maclaren scoring the winner in the second half at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Maclaren's Decisive Second-Half Strike

Australian Maclaren struck in the 67th minute as the Mariners registered their sixth consecutive win, while East Bengal's wait for their maiden ISL victory over Mohun Bagan SG continued.

With the game locked at 0-0 around the hour mark, Mohun Bagan head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis' substitutions made an impact.

Mehtab Singh's cross from the right flank reached Liston Colaco, who had come on less than 10 minutes earlier. The winger cushioned the ball with a header to put Maclaren through on goal.

While East Bengal appealed for offside, the 33-year-old Australian kept his composure to poke the ball past goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

First-Half Opportunities and Missed Chances

East Bengal head coach Antonio Lopez Habas would have been the happier of the two at half-time, with his side having enjoyed the better of the first half.

While the game ebbed and flowed in the opening 30 minutes, Anirudh Thapa had a glorious opportunity to put the Mariners ahead when Subhasish Bose delivered a low cross from the left. However, the midfielder failed to keep his effort on target.

It was the best chance for either side in the first half, although East Bengal created more opportunities.

In the 36th minute, Rahul Bheke's mishit clearance fell to Jay Gupta on the left, but with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith caught in no man's land, his shot skimmed off the post.

Gupta once again threatened with a low cross from the left shortly afterwards, but Alberto Rodriguez made a goal-saving sliding interception to deny East Bengal.

Tactical Changes Break East Bengal's Resistance

The game opened up around the hour mark as Mohun Bagan SG made attacking changes. Colaco's swerving free-kick nearly wrong-footed Lachenpa, but the goalkeeper managed to get his gloves to the ball before recovering quickly to keep out Lallianzuala Chhangte's rebound.

However, East Bengal's resistance was broken soon after as Maclaren found the net.

The win took Mohun Bagan five points clear at the top of the table, while East Bengal remained ninth with seven points from five matches.