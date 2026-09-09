Home  » Sports » Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Exits US Open Junior Singles

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Exits US Open Junior Singles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 09, 2026 16:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's junior tennis hopes at the US Open have significantly diminished following Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi's second-round exit in the girls' singles and Arnav Paparkar's earlier defeats.

Photograph: Rafael Academy/Instagram

Photograph: Rafael Academy/Instagram

Key Points

  • Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi lost to Arina Malygina in the US Open junior singles second round.
  • The 15th seed Indian player was defeated in a three-set match lasting over two hours.
  • This marks another early exit for Maaya at a junior Grand Slam, continuing a pattern of not stringing together two wins.
  • Arnav Paparkar also faced defeat in the boys' doubles first round and earlier in singles.
  • Maaya is still scheduled to compete in the girls' doubles with partner Antonina Sushkova.

India's challenge at the US Open grew thinner after Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi's three-set defeat to Arina Malygina in the second round.

The 15th seed Indian lost 3-6, 7-5, 5-7 to her Russian opponent in two hours and 16 minutes on Tuesday.

 

Indian Junior Players' Grand Slam Performance

Maaya has not yet managed to string together two wins at the junior Grand Slams. She had made a second-round exit at the French Open and lost in the first rounds at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon.

In the boys' doubles first round, Arnav Paparkar and his Thai partner Kunanan Pantaratorn lost 4-6, 2-6 to Kazakhstan's Damir Zhalgasbay and American Safir Azam in 58 mins.

Paparkar had also lost in his boys' singles first round match.

Maaya is yet to open her girls' doubles campaign. She has partnered with Ukraine's Antonina Sushkova. They are up against fifth Czech team of Jana Kovackova and Katerina Zajickova.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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