Indian Teen Maaya Revathi Makes History At Chennai Open

Rising Indian tennis star Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, 17, has made history at the Chennai Open, becoming the first Indian woman in 14 years to reach a WTA Tour-level singles quarterfinal, signaling a promising future for women's tennis in the country.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, 17, ended a 14-year wait for an Indian woman to reach a WTA Tour-level singles quarterfinal.

She achieved this milestone at the Chennai Open by defeating Poland's Weronika Falkowska in straight sets on Wednesday night.

Maaya views recognition as crucial for athletes, especially in India, but believes performance on court is paramount.

Despite not being at her best, particularly with her serve, she found ways to win against an aggressive opponent.

Her season has involved balancing junior and professional circuits, achieving her goal of winning a pro title this year at an ITF event in Lagos.

The significance of her achievement is not lost on 17-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, but the teenager is in no hurry to get carried away, preferring to let her tennis do the talking after ending the 14-year wait for an Indian woman to reach a WTA Tour-level singles quarterfinal.

The last Indian to achieve the feat was Sania Mirza in February 2012, while Indo-American Shikha Uberoi had also made the last eight at the WTA level in 2005.

Maaya's breakthrough at the Chennai Open has put her in an exclusive club after she beat Poland's Weronika Falkowska in straight sets on Wednesday night.

Maaya's Historic WTA Quarterfinal Breakthrough

For a young player suddenly finding herself in the spotlight, the attention that accompanies such a milestone can be both an opportunity and a distraction.

Maaya, however, sees recognition as an important part of an athlete's journey, particularly in a country where women's tennis is looking for fresh role models.

"I think it is part of an athlete's career. There are certain things that need to be done and it is always nice to get help. It is always nice to get recognition. In a country like India, it is definitely really nice to actually have some recognition," said Maaya after advancing to the quarterfinals.

Embracing The Spotlight And Recognition

"But at the end of the day, I think it comes down to tennis. You do well, you learn and get what you want.

The Coimbatore player was candid about not being at her best, particularly with her serve, and said her opponent's aggressive returning also made life difficult.

"I am happy to get the win. It was not as good as I wanted it to be, like yesterday (Tuesday), but I am happy that I found ways to win.

Overcoming On-Court Challenges

"She (Falkowska) was really hitting those returns, she was going for it, and that sort of made me think more. I think I was really hesitant at the start. But after some time I was like, no matter what, I am going to go for it. Holding back or being hesitant is not going to help. So, I was just trying to go for it, trying to hit the spots more and get a higher percentage," she said

Maaya's rise has been built on a season of transition, balancing junior tennis with an increasing number of appearances on the professional circuit. She had set herself the target of winning a professional title this year and achieved that goal at an ITF event in Lagos.

"I wanted to win a pro title this year and that started off with Lagos. So, I think that was a good start to my career," she said.

Future Goals And Learning From Setbacks

Her immediate objective, she added, is to play as many matches as possible and finish the year strongly rather than get caught up in rankings or milestones.

"We do have short-term goals, but I will not put pressure on achieving those goals. You keep improving, you keep working on what you have to, and I think matches and wins are going to follow," she said.

The teenager has also had to adjust to the demanding Chennai weather, admitting that the humidity is not something she is accustomed to despite having played at the venue before.

"It is tough conditions, but it is the same for both of us. At the end of the day, it comes down to who stays more and who fights more. I am just trying to do that as much as I can," she said.

Asked about her journey in junior Grand Slam events, where results have not always matched the promise of her game, Maaya said she prefers to treat setbacks as learning experiences. She did not go beyond the second rounds in Grand Slam in singles this season but made the doubles semifinals at the US Open.

"You play matches, you lose, you learn. There is no point dwelling on it," she said.