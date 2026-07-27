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Sreeshankar Leaps Into Commonwealth Games Long Jump Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: July 27, 2026 16:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar has impressively secured his spot in the Commonwealth Games final, breaching the qualifying standard with an 8.01m leap in his very first attempt.

Indian Longjumper M Sreeshankar

IMAGE: Indian Longjumper M Sreeshankar won a silver at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photograph: SAI MEDIA/X
 

Key Points

  • M Sreeshankar qualified for the Commonwealth Games long jump final.
  • He achieved direct qualification with an 8.01m jump in his first attempt.
  • The qualification standard for the event was set at 8m.
  • Sreeshankar is aiming to improve on his 2022 silver medal performance.

Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar made the finals of the Commonwealth Games after breaching the qualifying standard in his very first attempt in Glasgow on Monday.

Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m here to earn direct qualification from Group A. The qualification standard has been set at 8m or at least the 12 best performers.

The 27-year-old is hoping to improve on the silver medal that he won in the 2022 edition of the Games.

He is on a comeback trail after recovering a career-threatening knee injury -- a ruptured patellar tendon -- in April 2024, for which he underwent a surgery. The breakdown had robbed him of a highly anticipated maiden appearance at the Paris Olympics.

He recorded his season's best performance only last month in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Lokesh Sathyanathan is the other Indian in fray in the ongoing competition and he will be in action in Group B later in the day.

The finals will be held on July 29.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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