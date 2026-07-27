M Sreeshankar Secures Spot In CWG Long Jump Final With Impressive First Attempt

Discover how Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar made a remarkable comeback from injury to qualify for the Commonwealth Games final, aiming for gold after his 2022 silver.

Key Points M Sreeshankar qualified for the Commonwealth Games long jump final.

He achieved the 8.01m qualifying standard in his very first attempt.

Sreeshankar is on a comeback trail after a career-threatening knee injury in April 2024.

He aims to improve on his silver medal from the 2022 Games.

The long jump finals are scheduled for July 29.

Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar made the finals of the Commonwealth Games after breaching the qualifying standard in his very first attempt here on Monday. Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m here to earn direct qualification from Group A. The qualification standard has been set at 8m or at least the 12 best performers.

Sreeshankar's Comeback Journey And Final Hopes

The 27-year-old is hoping to improve on the silver medal that he won in the 2022 edition of the Games. He is on a comeback trail after recovering a career-threatening knee injury -- a ruptured patellar tendon -- in April 2024, for which he underwent a surgery. The breakdown had robbed him of a highly anticipated maiden appearance at the Paris Olympics.

He recorded his season's best performance only last month in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. Lokesh Sathyanathan is the other Indian in fray in the ongoing competition and he will be in action in Group B later in the day. The finals will be held on July 29.